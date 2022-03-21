Students with Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, from left, Grant Potter and Tres Cervantes, both seniors, and Jessica Mendiola and Deacon Cruz, juniors, show their design for a science, technology, engineering and math center for the school. They presented the plan to the school’s board of directors, which was approved, and now the students are planning ways to raise the money to build the center. (Courtesy)
Four students from Our Lady of the Hills College Prep’s entrepreneurial class spent the fall 2021 semester designing and planning an Innovation Center designed for science, technology, engineering and math programs. The center will allow OLH to add STEM courses for students.
“I enjoyed being able to present a project and having it approved by the board of directors,” said Grant Potter, senior.
