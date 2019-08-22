Computer models disagree on precipitation chances this coming weekend across the Hill Country. A few models show rainfall, while others keep the area completely dry.
High pressure will shift slightly over the next few days but offer little temperature relief.
Partly sunny skies continue today. Highs are still expected to warm to near 97 degrees. It could be a degree or two cooler than this, but it remains very warm regardless. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph. Isolated storms are possible, mainly east of Kerrville.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
A nearly identical forecast is expected Friday with highs around 97 degrees. Slight storm chances exist across the area. Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend, but keep in mind models are not in agreement with this possibility.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
