Kerr County selected LCR Total Transport LLC, of Bulverde, as the lowest responsible bidder for three road projects valued a total of $345,625.50.
The projects involve reconstructing about 1.8 miles of county-maintained roads mostly in response to damage from 2021’s Winter Storm Uri. The projects include Ranchero Road from Fawn Valley west to Calcote and Sheppard Rees Road from Horizon Boulevard east to the Kerrville city limits, according to a staff report presented to the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday.
