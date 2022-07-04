 JoJo Guevara, a first grader this fall at Tom Daniels Elementary, has just returned to Kerrville from Disneyworld in Florida, his Make-A-Wish trip. He was sponsored by another Kerrville boy, Zackary Reyna, who spent much of the last 12 years raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. JoJo’s welcome home party was held Saturday, July 2, at Culvers, 1300 Junction Highway.

As a result of the nearly half-a-million dollars raised in Reyna’s name, the foundation gave him the opportunity to choose another child to have their wish and presented him with a list of 10 children at random from whom to choose. However, Zack knew about Jojo Guevara through family and friends, and instead chose him to have his wish granted, which was a trip to Disneyworld.

