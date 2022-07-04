JoJo Guevara arrives in a Kerrville Fire Department fire truck, accompanied by his mom and Fire Chief Eric Maloney, to his welcome home party. He just returned from his Make-A-Wish Foundation trip to Disneyland in Florida and was greeted by members of his family, as well as family members of Zachary Reyna, who sponsored JoJo’s trip.
Members of JoJo Guevara’s family, members of Zack Reyna’s family, firefighters and Chief Eric Maloney greeted JoJo when he arrived aboard a Kerrville fire truck Saturday at Culvers on Junction Highway. He was given a courtesy ride by the Kerrville Fire Department after his return from Florida and Disneyworld, which was made possible by Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Roger Mathews
JoJo Guevara is the recipient of a trip to Disneyland through Make-A-Wish Foundation and a nomination from Zachary Reyna, of Kerrville. Guevara returned from his trip this weekend.
JoJo Guevara, a first grader this fall at Tom Daniels Elementary, has just returned to Kerrville from Disneyworld in Florida, hisMake-A-Wishtrip. He was sponsored by another Kerrville boy, Zackary Reyna, who spent much of the last 12 years raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. JoJo’s welcome home party was held Saturday, July 2, at Culvers, 1300 Junction Highway.
As a result of the nearly half-a-million dollars raised in Reyna’s name, the foundation gave him the opportunity to choose another child to have their wish and presented him with a list of 10 children at random from whom to choose. However, Zack knew about Jojo Guevara through family and friends, and instead chose him to have his wish granted, which was a trip to Disneyworld.
