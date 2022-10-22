The last luncheon meeting of the year for Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.Officers for 2023 will be installed, and this month’s featured speaker will discuss Christmas at the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
“October is the month that auxiliary members have an opportunity to choose from the Angel Tree to assist in the children’s Christmas,” a spokesperson for the auxiliary said in a press release.
