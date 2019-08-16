CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — Fourteen University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign students and young alumni were offered student Fulbright grants to pursue international educational, research and teaching experiences across the globe this coming year, and another seven Illinois students were named Fulbright alternates.
Danielle Stevens Nutting of Kerrville is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in flute performance and literature, minoring in ethnomusicology and Balkan studies. She holds flute performance degrees from the University of Cincinnati and Texas State University. Nutting was awarded a Fulbright grant to conduct nine months of dissertation research on the classical flute tradition in Bulgaria, where a complex political history, continued vibrance of traditional music, and relatively late establishment of art music in the 19th century begat a unique environment for music-making.
She will study flute at the National Music Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria, and conduct research with flutists and musicians throughout the country, bridging classical performance and ethnomusicology.
In addition to close engagement with the art music community in Sofia, Nutting will study the Bulgarian language and traditional music and dance, including the Bulgarian keyless wooden shepherd’s flute, the kaval.
Long term, Nutting said she seeks an interdisciplinary and multifaceted career as a performer, teacher and researcher.
