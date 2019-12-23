Investigators are looking into what caused the crash that killed a 29-year-old Kerrville man late Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Orlando Gus Moreno, Lance Lamont Calhoun was driving south between Fredericksburg and Kerrville at 5:45 p.m. on Texas 16 in a 2008 Ford Edge when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 60-year-old woman veered into the southbound lane and sideswiped the driver's side of the Ford.
Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, Michelle Hardman Martin of Kerrville, was transported to University Hospital for treatment for an unspecified injury. Both had been wearing seatbelts, Moreno said.
The crash occurred 9.4 miles north of Kerrville, Moreno said.
"The investigation is ongoing and all the contributing factors are still unknown," Moreno said in an email. "The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to control their speed, minimize distractions and don’t drive fatigued."
