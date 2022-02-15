Gil Salinas, Economic Development Corporation director, addresses the Kerrville City Council during the workshop Tuesday, Jan. 11 about the many accomplishments the EDC has completed in the last year, including two awards from regional and national organizations.
Gilberto Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corp. executive director, was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Adult High School Charter School Program Advisory Committee.
The committee was created by Senate Bill 1615 during the 87th Legislative Session to advise the Commissioner of Education on an accountability system, performance framework and assessment tool appropriate for adult learners, according to a press release from the lieutenant governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.