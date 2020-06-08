A Boerne man was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Jail records show Robert Shane St. James was jailed June 4 and accused of possessing 1 to 4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which could be methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin. This charge is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
St. James, born 1979, was being held as of June 5 on a $5,000 bond.
