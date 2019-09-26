A 36-year-old former first grade teacher in Center Point was in Kerr County jail Thursday awaiting sentencing on charges of child molestation and child porn possession.
Russell Lynn Berry, who last worked for the Center Point Independent School District in the 2018-19 school year, pleaded guilty last week to 10 counts of possessing child porn and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the latter of which is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Each child porn count is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
According to the indictment attached to the guilty plea, Berry committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against two children younger than 14 during a period that was 30 or more days in duration, from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 1, 2018.
Berry worked at CPISD throughout the 2017-18 school year and during the start of the 2018-19 school year.
The school district placed Berry on administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2018, after “an inquiry from a parent that school administrators recognized as suspicious behavior,” according to a letter the district sent to parents that month. The letter noted Berry had passed an FBI criminal background check prior to employment there, and there had been “no other reports of potential misconduct or suspicious behavior prior to the inquiry we received on Nov. 1.”
The district initiated an investigation involving its police department, child protective services and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, which culminated in Berry’s arrest on Nov. 9, 2018. He has been in jail since that time on bonds totaling more than $200,000.
According to previous news reports, Berry admitted to touching a student at Center Point Independent School District in a sexual manner.
The sheriff’s office seized his cellphone, believing it contained child pornography. The phone was taken to cellphone forensic investigators with the United States Secret Service, and they found a large number of images on the phone, according to officials.
Berry reportedly told investigators that he had also touched a student at a previous place of employment. Berry taught second grade at Meadow Village Elementary School in San Antonio from 2006 to 2017, but there were no allegations against him during his employment there, according to news reports from last year.
