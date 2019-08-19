Mabel Daffern’s reaction when her grandchildren told her she was turning 106 years old this month was surprise.
“She was like, ‘Yuck,’” said granddaughter Judy Alexander with a smile.
While Mabel wasn’t able to join an interview with The Kerrville Daily Times, her children, Pat Herring and Bob Daffern, said she would likely attribute her longevity to healthy habits.
“She’d tell anybody that it was because she doesn’t drink and doesn’t smoke,” Bob Daffern said.
But Mabel has a love of Coca Cola, being that both she and her late husband worked for the company. Grandson Joe Herring Jr. said she would crack a Coke open every morning for breakfast.
Mabel was a crafty, independent woman, driving and mowing her own yard up until her 90s. It was only a few years ago that she moved to live in a senior living home.
“(She and her sister) grew up in a single household during the depression and they just learned to make do and did whatever they needed to, whether it was canning or going and picking the vegetables,” Alexander said.
Pat Herring said that her mother made an effort to ensure her children felt empowered and got to do the things she never did, whether that be piano lessons, college or knowing how to swim. And most importantly, as a Baptist, she made sure her family went to church.
Alexander’s favorite memory with Mabel was when she was little and went with her mother, Mabel and Mabel’s mother to a field to pick vegetables and snap peas.
“I didn’t know she knew the farmer, and I was thinking we were going to get in trouble for going to this field and just picking vegetables,” Alexander said. “But (what makes it memorable) was the four generations going out and doing something together.”
Mabel made all of her daughter’s clothes and often went window shopping with her sister, when they would see a dress and then go home and sew a version of it themselves.
Daffern said that she was also an excellent cook and loved to experiment. He recalls one time that the governor of Texas went to a banquet in her hometown of Samford and they asked Mabel to make 15 apple pies for the event.
“They were on every surface in the house,” Daffern said.
Other hobbies Mabel partook in included china painting and card games.
“My grandmother was a card shark,” said Joe Herring. “She was a competitive player. I don’t think I ever beat her once.”
