The Kerrville City Council will hear a presentation about how city staff intends to improve customer experience in the Development Services Department.
WHY IT MATTERS: City staff wants to ease burdens on those seeking building permits and inspections by streamlining the process. In a plan to be presented during a closed-door workshop on Tuesday afternoon, the City Council will hear about the staff plan on the following:
• Reducing the inspection process from 18 steps to 10.
• Overall development planning from 15 steps to 12.
• Adding new software that will help with planning, code enforcement, permitting and inspections.
HOW LONG WILL THIS TAKE: The initial presentation outlines an implementation strategy over the next three to four months. The department’s new business plan will emphasize safety, honesty, customer service, growth, consistency and innovation.
OTHER STEPS: The plan also calls for a change of titles for a planner and changing the code enforcement officer title to one to be called “neighborhood services manager.”
