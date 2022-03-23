Judy Miller gives a gift basket to Kerr County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Cris LaLonde on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Amy Bowlin gives a gift basket to Kerrville police officer Daniel Haas, left, and Martin Morris, right, on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Donna Bueche gives a gift basket to Kerrville Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Judy Miller gives a gift basket to Kerr County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Cris LaLonde on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Amy Bowlin gives a gift basket to Kerrville police officer Daniel Haas, left, and Martin Morris, right, on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Donna Bueche gives a gift basket to Kerrville Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd on behalf of the Executive Women's Club, which gave the baskets to various first responder agencies in the area on March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day.
Gift basket to Ingram police from Executive Women's Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.