Those looking to warm up with a tasty holiday drink can stop by City Hall today and visit Hal Peterson Middle School’s Functional Living Class.
The students will be selling hot coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate, as well as homemade coffee creamers made with fresh half-and-half. The sale is an effort to raise funds for student-selected class trips and other activities, according to teacher Renee White.
The Functional Living Class is for students in special education and works to teach students social engagement and vocational skills. Students run a “Spikes Coffee” shop at the middle school, which is meant to enrich students’ academic lives by applying skills taught in the classroom, such as math, to a practical situation.
“Life skills are taught to students in special education to help them become independent and successful,” White said. “Life skills instruction combines academic, daily living, occupational and interpersonal skills to teach students how to live and work in the community.”
The class offers therapeutic benefit and the opportunity to practice following directions, exploring strengths in each individual and taking constructive criticism, White said.
The class will be selling from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
