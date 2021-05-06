Hill Country Veterans Center invites all female military veterans to Coffee Chat. The event is a meet-and-greet mixer where refreshments will be provided.
Any woman who has served in the military is welcome to the Coffee Chat at the center at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, Armed Forces Day, and Saturday, June 12, Women Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.