A truck stolen from a location off Junction Highway was found in San Antonio on Monday, according to police.
The vehicle, a white 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Junction Highway on Oct. 14. The vehicle was spotted by police near the airport later that day but evaded officers.
