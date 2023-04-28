Rachel Lovelace, center, along with students Cynthia Boyd, left, and Ashley Delgado perform a short ballet dance for guests at the Spring Fling, an annual event at Art2Heart, on Tuesday. The organization celebrated its 20th anniversary and honored longtime donor Melinda Wasson.
Melinda Wasson, center, is showered with roses by the children Tuesday at the Art2Heart 20th anniversary Spring Fling celebration, in a show of appreciation for her many years of financial support of the organization
Knox Griswold explains his artwork he created for Spring Fling at Art2Heart 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
