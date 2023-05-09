Megan Folkerts, senior management analyst for the city of Kerrville, briefs the city council Tuesday on the agreement between the city and the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau to create a Community Arts Program which the bureau will oversee. The program is expected to provide two major public art projects per year for the city’s residents. The agreement is for the next three years.
An agreement between the city of Kerrville and the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau was approved by the city council Tuesday, allowing the bureau to develop and implement a Community Arts Program dedicated to bringing works of art to Kerrville.
“We are excited about the new opportunity,” said Julie Davis, president of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’ve been working on plans that will kind of get the ball rolling.”
