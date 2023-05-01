After the first full week of early voting, Kerrville voters have cast enough votes in the city council election to equal nearly 12% of the 16,629 registered voters in the city, with 1,984 total votes. Place 1 is a contest between incumbent Roman Garcia and Layng Guerriero, and Place 2 is between Jeff Harris and Barbara Dewell Ferguson.
The municipal election for the two city council seats is by far the one with the highest voter turn-out, but the election for a contested school board seat is generating interest as well.
