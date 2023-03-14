City Manager E.A. Hoppe listens as the Kerrville City Council votes to approve a contract between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation involving the Adopt-A-Highway program. The city will pick up trash quarterly along a 2-mile stretch of Thompson Drive for the next two years. This is a renewal of a prior agreement between the city and state of Texas. A group of employees, members of the Make A Difference Committee, will handle the clean-up.
The Kerrville City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday approved the renewal of a contract between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation involving the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program, where private and public groups take responsibility for a length of a state highway, usually 2 miles.
This program, which started in 1985, has grown to more than 34,000 participating groups across Texas and has spread to most states in the nation, and has even gone international. The first adopted highway was in Tyler. The adopted highway must be a state highway and not a high traffic area.
