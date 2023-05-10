 Mini Mart Convenience Stores is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a campaign to raise money for area volunteer fire departments. Donations are accepted at all 18 area locations and on the company website, according to co-owner Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs. Celebrations were held in the local stores last week.

Her husband, Razor Dobbs, volunteers with the Center Point volunteer fire department, and Junior Fritz, the founder of Mini Mart, donated money over the years to local fire departments, keeping volunteer firefighters in the forefront of their concerns.

