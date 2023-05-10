Celebrating its 50th anniversary in Kerrville, Mini Mart is holding celebrations all summer long, including giveaways at Mini Mart locations. Katie Mooney, left, shows off the different caps available to guests who visit during the celebration. Next to Mooney is Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs, owner, and employees Stacy Fritz and Paula Garcia.
Margo Brooks, left, and her husband, George Brooks, enjoy some memories while sitting in a 1973 Ford Mustang. The vehicle was at the Mini Mart at 1698 Junction Highway on Wednesday, May 3, as a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Mini Mart in Kerrville.
Razor Dobbs and Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs, center in photo, explain the celebration to a customer at the Mini Mart on Junction Highway on Wednesday, May 3. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Roger Mathews
Mini Mart Convenience Stores is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a campaign to raise money for area volunteer fire departments. Donations are accepted at all 18 area locations and on the company website, according to co-owner Sylvia Fritz-Dobbs. Celebrations were held in the local stores last week.
Her husband, Razor Dobbs, volunteers with the Center Point volunteer fire department, and Junior Fritz, the founder of Mini Mart, donated money over the years to local fire departments, keeping volunteer firefighters in the forefront of their concerns.
