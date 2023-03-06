Kerrville ISD has announced 38 teachers have qualified for the Teacher Incentive Allotment program sponsored by the Texas Education Agency. They will earn a bonus of $4,300 to $22,000 per year for the next five years. They include, from left, back row, Candace Huddleston, Kathleen McKee, Allison Carroll, Bethany Brown, Michael Freeman, Chris Levens, Margaret Portillo, Jazmin Turner, Kristen Scogin, Scott Carlson, Hope Mills, Sarah Mejia, Austin Clarkson and Even Owens. In the front row, from left Rachel Jordan, Amanda Baehre, Lea Anne Duckworth, Carol Gelsone, Melissa Hoyne, Carissa Warren, Megan Nichols, Stephanie Halpin, Katie Dieringer, Lydia Wagner, Mary Ellen Gebhard, Stacie Cockrill, Amy Alejandro, Megan Russ, Julie Nobles, Heather Likin, Iris Marks, Hallarie Swanner, Alita Davis, Erin Falcon, Paola Campean and Melissa Grubb.
The Kerrville Independent School District has announced 38 teachers have earned the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment for their outstanding performance in the classroom, according to a press release from the district.
“Kerrville ISD is committed to rewarding top teachers for continuous teacher growth and significant student outcomes,” said Lauren Tilley, director of advanced academics and postsecondary readiness and project lead for the Teacher Incentive Allotment program. “School administrators worked tirelessly during this process to ensure that teachers in KISD have the opportunity to pursue recognition.”
