The Duncan McAshan Visual Arts Center is showing the work of 15 potters currently, ranging from dinnerware to abstract figures that have been formed on the pottery wheel or formed by hand. Paul Uhl Austin is one of the featured artists at the show.
David Howard specializes in dinnerware, plates, bowls and cups and is a Kerrville resident. His work is showing at the Duncan McAshan Visual Arts Center’s show currently running at the Hill Country Arts Foundation campus, “Form and Function.” The show runs through March 17.
The pottery show at the Duncan McAshan Visual Arts Center also offers free-form sculptures along with the dinnerware and figurines. The show, “Form and Function,” runs until March 17.
INGRAM — “Form and Function,” a pottery show at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center at the Hill Country Arts Foundation campus in Ingram, is showing handmade ceramics from traditional plates, dishes, bowls and pitchers to ceramic figurines and whimsical clay creations.
