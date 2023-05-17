Tivy Career and Technical Education students Angel Purcell, Alexa Barrientos, Lukavia Alvarez and A’Leigha McMahan have all earned their certification as Nurses Aides. Kavon Casillas, Construction, Sofia Coronel, Photography, Kynlee Miller, Veterinary Assistant. Logan Behrens, Lineman Electrical Technician. Michael Dunn and Chris will attend Texas State Technical College to study Welding.
In front of a vocally appreciative audience of students and parents, 10 Tivy High School seniors signed letters of intent Tuesday at the high school to follow their career paths.
Of the 10 students, four went through the health care pathway, each earning a certified nurse assistant certificate and EKG certification. They are Angel Purcell, Lukavia Alvarez, Aileigha McMahan and Alexa Barrientos. Two students signed letters to follow a career in welding, Michael Dunn and Chris Rendon, and four others followed individual paths, including photography, Sofia Coronel; construction, Kavon Casillas; electrical technician, Logan Behrens; and veterinary assistant, Kynlee Miller.
