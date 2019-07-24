Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler arrived at the San Antonio International Airport this morning to rejoin his family in Kerrville. The Korean War soldier died in the 1950s in a POW camp in North Korea.
The procession headed to Kerrville Funeral Home and arrived around 1 p.m. The public lined Junction Highway from H-E-B to Walmart.
Visitation is Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at the Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway.
The funeral is Friday, 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr. After the service, those interested may line the streets on Junction Highway from the 2100 block to the 2900 block as the procession travels to Nichols Cemetery.
(1) comment
Very moving to see the procession on Junction Hwy today - "Older" Americans and youngsters holding the American flag. As the Corporal passed me, it brought a tear to my eyes. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. God bless our soldiers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.