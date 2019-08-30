An Ingram man was arrested for distributing between 200 and 400 grams of meth in July and is now in custody at the Kerr County Jail.
The Kerr County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators arrested Eli Hammer, 35, on July 27 based on a search warrant from an earlier time in which Hammer had distributed between 4 and 200 grams of meth.
During the stop, Hammer was also found to have a pound and a half of meth worth about $24,600.
"I am very proud that this large quantity of methamphetamine was seized before it became available on the streets and another drug dealer has been arrested," said Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. "I am still very committed in continuing to pursue drug dealers in Kerr County."
A Christopher Allen Yates, 42 and of San Antonio, was also later arrested in Bexar County for delivery of between 200 and 400 grams of meth. He's now in Bexar County Jail on other charges.
