When you live in Texas, summer heat is a non-negotiable fact of life. Fortunately for us here in Kerrville, local farmers market vendors have great ideas to beat the heat. I caught up with a few of them recently for advice. Remember to visit the market on Fridays for more information and samples of the yumminess featured in this month’s magazine!
Zanzenberg Farm
Kayte and Justin Graham
830-928-4261 • zanzenbergfarm.com
Favorite way to beat the heat?
Definitely a dip in our very own Guadalupe River.
Top-selling product?
Pork chops and sausage links
Can it help us keep cool?
Yes, we recommend doing your grilling in the summer with our recipe and a little Texas pecan wood while you’re poolside or riverside.
Wild and Well Kombucha Co.
Zane Kutch and Anna Davis
wildandwellkombucha.com
Favorite way to beat the heat?
Drinking kombucha!
Top-selling product?
Fredericksburg peach kombucha
Can it help us keep cool?
Without a doubt, 100%. It is a great beverage to cool you down, most definitely.
Hat & Heart Farm
Katherine Tanner and Bradley Ottmers
830-456-9575 • @hatandheartfarm • hatandheart.com
Favorite way to beat the heat?
Fresh cucumber or mint infused water, gazpacho and pickles. We sell fresh cucumbers and herbs (including mint) at the markets and through our Farm Club. We also sell all of the fresh ingredients for a rustic cold gazpacho and our own pickles as well.
Top-selling product?
Our top sellers are fresh, vine-ripe tomatoes and pickled okra. The most popular cucumber is our striped Armenian cucumber. It’s always a favorite for flavor and pretty appearance. We grow more than 60 types of vegetables in a year.
Can it help us keep cool?
Yes, fill a gallon jug with fresh water and ice. Harvest two stalks of fresh mint (about half to a full cup) and crush in your hands to release the oils. Then, stir it into the water. For double the freshness, add two fresh sliced cucumbers and pretend you're in a spa.
JoJu Bakery
Josh and Julie Reymer
@jojubaker
Favorite way to beat the heat?
Swimming hole, of course. The Guadalupe River, the Llano. Pack lunch, grab beverages and go to one of the crossings out in Hunt, Blanco or wherever and spend an afternoon. It's the best.
Top-selling product?
Probably our regular sourdough bread or wood-fired pizza. Sourdough is super versatile. You can make a sandwich with it, serve it grilled with beautiful cheeses or eat it with fresh fruit.
Can it help us keep cool?
Yes, serve our sourdough as part of a cold tomato sandwich or use day-old sourdough to thicken a gazpacho soup. But my favorite is a panzanella salad! Generally speaking, panzanella salad is grilled bread, very ripe tomatoes, basil and red onion, all tossed with olive oil.
Happy Gut Foods
Josh and Julie Reymer
210-324-0387 • Happygutfoods.com
Favorite way to beat the heat?
The river! I don't have a favorite river, maybe the Guadalupe. Bring a picnic, go swimming — we have lots of kids (four, ages 5-11 years old); mostly it's just chasing kids when we’re at the river. We have two 5-year-olds, so they keep me busy.
Top-selling product?
We have a bunch — lemon garlic dill sauerkraut, kimchi and pesto. The flavor and quality of our products make it a top seller. Our sauerkraut is not what people expect, so they're pleasantly surprised.
Can it help us keep cool?
The short answer would be no. The long answer is: It can make your body healthier and more apt to cope with the heat. We have ginger beer, though, so that would help.
