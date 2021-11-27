They say there’s no place like home for the holidays – and it’s also true that home can be a versatile venue for hosting your next holiday party.
From a financial standpoint, you can’t beat an overhead venue rental price of $0. Hosting your Christmas, New Year’s Eve or other festive gathering at home gives you, as the host, full control over the activities, food, guest list and more, without having to break the bank.
Perhaps the most important first step to planning your holiday party is to make an extensive list. Lay out, in extensive detail, exactly what party-related tasks need to be completed, and be sure to delegate them wherever possible. Whether it’s invitations, catering or simply building a guest list, ask for help to accomplish the tasks on your list – either from those who live in your home or even friends who will be in attendance.
Another important pointer: Plan your menu early. If you’re using a caterer, be sure to book them as soon as possible – they can be slammed around the holidays.
Or, if you’re planning to make your own food, try to plan ahead with dishes that will feed a large number of guests and can be made and frozen well in advance. Don’t worry about impressing anyone with your savoir faire in the kitchen – you don’t have to make it all from scratch, and there are plenty of dishes for which you can pre-make components.
If you’re planning to serve alcohol at your party, make sure your bar, bar cart or kitchen counter is stocked with at least a few basic liquors such as rum, vodka and tequila, as well as wine and mixers. But keep in mind underage guests may be in attendance or friends and relatives who don’t drink, so prepare nonalcoholic options as well, such as hot chocolate, tea, soda and apple cider.
Make sure if you plan to serve crackers, cookies, chips or nuts that you stock up ahead of the party – guests go through these “cocktail hour” items fast at a party, and you don’t want to run the risk of being caught off-guard without any crackers for your delightful charcuterie board or cheese tray.
As for decor, it needn’t be elaborate, but try to invest in a few fun holiday pieces – a wreath on the door, some twinkly lights or a few pieces of holiday art or evergreen branches to “spruce” up your home for your guests.
Make a playlist well in advance – nothing makes a Christmas party like some joyful musical cheer! Seasonal music, religious or secular, can make for a great atmosphere for your party, and remember to lower the volume so that it doesn’t drown out your guests’ friendly conversations.
Remember that your home needn’t be immaculate – your holiday guests are here to see and appreciate you and one another. Tidy up as best you can, but if you need to shut off a room or two to guests, don’t stress about it! That’s perfectly normal.
Finally, be sure to plan some activities your guests will enjoy, whether it’s a holiday movie, traditional board games, a white elephant gift exchange, neighborhood caroling or charades. The sky’s the limit – you know your own guests better than anyone, so let your creativity run wild.
By employing these few tricks, you’ll be set for success in your holiday festivity planning. Good luck and happy eggnog-ing!
