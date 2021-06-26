If a little is good, then more is better. But not when it comes to exercise. Overtraining defeats the purpose and can turn your workout strategy against you. Overtraining syndrome is associated with chronic fatigue, decreased physical performance, mood changes, loss of sleep, cognitive decline and frequent illnesses.
The rising popularity of high-intensity workouts and interval training increases the importance of a smart recovery strategy. The body’s built-in repair process is enhanced by optimal hydration, proper nutrition and healthy sleep patterns, but many athletes and fitness enthusiasts use ice baths, massage and foam rolling to speed up recovery time and improve results. These traditional techniques improve circulation, which removes waste from the muscles while delivering fresh oxygen and nutrients in order to build new tissue.
A good stretch will help after a low- to moderate-intensity session, but IDEA’s Fitness Journal suggests that hard-hitting sessions should be followed by something with more punch.
Cryotherapy is gaining some attention as an alternative recuperation technique, so here’s what you need to know.
What is cryotherapy?
Cold therapy is commonly used for an acute injury such as an ankle sprain. It lowers the tissue temperature and slows down the secondary injury, which is the blood collecting in tissues. Ice baths promote recovery by increasing circulation, but some people don’t want to spend up to 20 minutes in ice water to receive this benefit.
An alternative is to visit a cryotherapy freeze chamber, which rapidly reduces air temperature to below negative 160 degrees.These sub-zero temperatures force blood flow to the body’s core, where your natural filtration system removes toxins and inflammation from the blood. Once you leave the chamber, filtered blood flows back to your extremities, loaded with nutrients. As the blood recirculates, it warms and enriches your skin, muscles and joints. Whole-body cryotherapy is a growing trend at spas and wellness centers, partly because it’s popular with athletes and celebrities.
What are the benefits?
Besides accelerating the recovery time for sports and fitness buffs, cryotherapy can have other health and wellness benefits, according to cryothrivefbg.com, such as decreased inflammation, improved energy, accelerated metabolism and reduced arthritic pain.
What are the risks?
The FDA has not approved any whole-body cryotherapy device as safe and effective to treat medical conditions. Research studies are limited and have mixed results. Kathleen Doheny, writer for WebMD, notes that tissue damage can happen, ranging from mild to frostbite. Anyone with heart issues, pulmonary disease or seizure disorders should not do cryotherapy unless their health care provider is on board.
If you are healthy and want to try it out, check with your health care provider first. Then, choose a trusted facility that has a staff person standing by, and make sure they are familiar with your medical history. Experts suggest that you look for any signs of skin or tissue breakdown afterwards and seek medical help immediately.
Where can I try it out?
CryoThrive in Fredericksburg has a cryotherapy chamber inside root.ology, a beauty and wellness salon.
Owner Cynthia Kemp opened up the facility three years ago, “focusing on creating healthy, organic alternatives for pain management.”
What’s the bottom line?
Cryotherapy is relatively new, so it doesn’t have the track record that other recovery techniques have shown. As I always say, “you are your own health care provider.” If you’re interested, discuss it with your doctor, talk to others who have tried it and visit a facility to find out more.
