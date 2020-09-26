Dusty Pendleton discovered his penchant for art when he moved to the Hill Country from Houston as a teenager. His wanderlust, shared with his wife of 50 years, Martha Black, took him all over the world and finally home to Texas again.
Q: When did you first come to the Hill Country?
A: My family started the search for property after our first trip here in 1954. I was ready to move then. It took another 10 years for my parents to get all their ducks in a row. In February 1964, I enrolled at Tivy. I was sure I’d missed a lifetime of adventures in those 10 years, but that’s when all the good stuff began. I was 17 years old. After being almost invisible in Houston where the high school had thousands of kids, Tivy was small. Everyone was friendly and the society wasn’t stratified like Houston’s. All economic levels were together and it wasn’t segregated. After Jim Crow Southern schools, having Black friends was a wonderful experience, and their moms cooked tasty lunches.
Q: Did you get started as an artist at Tivy?
A: In high school, I was just doing what the students were supposed to do according to some pre-planned idea. The Kerrville Art Club had a contest open to everyone, so I decided to enter. I did a watercolor of a few tenement buildings and some littered streets and titled it “Flatbush Ave.” because I’d heard of that on some TV drama. The judges were impressed that I worked from my imagination and hadn’t copied something. It wasn’t such a big deal to me, and I was surprised to win. I received a scholarship to the Hill Country Arts Foundation at The Point Theater in Ingram.
Q: What was it like at the Point in 1965?
A: The Point was a summer stock theater with actors who took sabbaticals from larger theater companies. Housing and meals were thrown in to offset the meager wages. This was the most amazing summer for me, to be in the midst of a creative circle that would never have been available in Houston. I studied under Walter Steumpfig, a renowned professor at the Philadelphia Academy of Art. I also had a job teaching the children’s art class and worked as a dogsbody (go-fer) for the theater productions. The children’s art class was fun because the kids seemed to identify with me as just another kid. I’d give them fun solutions and ways to see something that might not be easily seen in a paint smear, a smudge or shadow. The dogsbody job included painting and building sets, and meeting the bus in Kerrville that brought in performers to help them with their tons of baggage.
Q: Did you enjoy (learning from) Walter Steumpfig?
A: I did enjoy the workshop under Steumpfig. I selected it because I’d heard that the Philadelphia Academy was a special place. Old Walter was a short stocky guy with slicked back hair and a droopy mustache. He’d let us start on some figure work and coach us as we worked along, then he’d toss in some bit of wisdom like “Alizarin Crimson is Pure Poison.” I never knew if it was due to the fugitive nature of the color or if he was concerned that we might eat it. The workshop was just a couple of weeks, I think that Steumpfig was eager to get back to Philadelphia. Twenty years later, I met Auseklis Ozols who runs the New Orleans academy. He was a student of Steumpfigs at the Philadelphia Academy and when I mentioned my experience with the master, old Olzols was stunned. It seems that summer the old man just up and took off from Philly to Ingram without a word to anyone.
Q: Sounds just like an artist: free-spirited. After that summer, did you go to school for art?
A: Yes, first to Schreiner and then Texas State where I earned my (degree) in commercial art and met my future wife, Martha Black.
Q: Is your wife an artist, too?
A: Martha isn’t an artist but has always been the wind beneath my wings. She was the one who had experienced travel in Europe and Africa. I’d never been on a plane! She wanted to go to Spain for a year and then any trips that we could manage until we’d been back and forth over the Atlantic 20 times.
Q: The traveling must have been wonderful!
A: In Europe I could visit the museums with the art that I’d only seen in books. Of course, living in Europe was interspersed with returns to America, where I had solo exhibitions, but always with an eye to returning to Europe. Then we moved to Paris, where I had another solo show and made more connections with artists who offered a lot of insight into different ways of seeing. I’d always had an idea of what being an artist meant, but never fully understood until traveling. Aside from drawing and painting, living in Europe readjusted my point of view. Different places, foods, languages and experiences all worked to change my art in many ways. When you live abroad everything is different. Something like finding and using a laundromat in Paris is an adventure that makes the dull task seem richer. It was also interesting how Europeans dealt with my being an artist. Here, after learning what I did, someone might say, “Why don’t you paint bluebonnets?” or they’d ask, “Yeah, but what do you do for a living?” Over there, even the kids would follow the question with “What medium?” I had a show in Hannover, Germany, where before the vernissage, a group of kids from the neighborhood asked to come in and have a look. They didn’t giggle or react to the nudity but were keen to discuss the way that the work was done, and even answer the questions of the younger kids. It’s a different world there, and by being in it, I grew to see America in a different light. Subsequent moves to Spain, Oaxaca, Mexico, England and back to Paris all offered insights that fit into my work.
Q: And you always kept Texas as your home base?
A: We always came back to Texas between travels. It’s home. We would come back and work toward the next trip. Our good fortune was being able to come home to a place that so many people wanted to reach. We met people everywhere working hard to come to America and prosper.
Q: So, you and Martha are settled back in the Hill Country?
A: It was time. On our return we built a studio in Bandera. The Hill Country Arts Foundtion was kind enough to give me a solo retro exhibit to celebrate that first summer at the Point and exhibition space at The Texas Arts and Crafts Fair.
Q: Are there other places where people can see your pieces?
A: Slate Gray gallery has agreed to handle my work and that, happily, brings me full circle back to Kerrville. I enjoy being back. The Hill Country is still a Texan paradise. It’s rapidly filling with other people, but we’re all here because it’s wonderful, and so we’re all happy.
