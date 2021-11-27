The Kerrville Independent School District employs several related educators as parents pass their love for teaching down to their children. This piece takes a closer look at three of those parent/child teaching teams, what inspired them to go into the field of education and how their family ties make them better at their jobs.
Dr. Sarah McCrae
Advanced Math Teacher
Jimmy McCrae
Instructional Technology Specialist
Dr. Sarah McCrae has been in education for 21 years. She taught at Tivy from 2001-2006, then was an administrator at Ingram and a math teacher and administrator at Medina High School and returned to Tivy in 2019 to teach Advanced Math.
While working as an Assistant Principal and then Principal at Ingram Tom Moore High School, an opening for an elementary math teacher became available and her son, Jimmy, applied and was hired. She says working in the same school system as her son filled her with pride in his accomplishments.
Dr. McCrae has her bachelor’s degree and master’s from Schreiner University and a doctorate from Lamar University. She has lived in Kerrville for more than 20 years. She teaches advanced math with Dual Enrollment Pre-Calculus, Pre-Calculus and Honors Algebra 2.
“I love being at Tivy and I love my students,” she said. “I believe my vocation is to help students enjoy math and to open their world to the opportunities mathematics offers. I also take great pleasure working again at the same place as my son. My husband and I are so proud of him. Tivy is such a great place, and we all work together so well. That makes coming to work each day a pleasure.”
Dr. McCrae’s son, Jimmy McCrae, is the Instructional Technology Specialist for Tivy. As such, he is responsible for the tech side of the school, mainly aiding teachers to learn technology and integrate it into the classroom. Mr. McCrae received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Texas State University. He has taught math for the Ingram Independent School District and for the sixth grade at B.T. Wilson.
This is Mr. McCrae’s third year at Tivy. He says, “I have always been a hobbyist with technology, so when the job became available, it was a perfect fit because I had the education as well as tech side.” When asked about the technology used at Tivy, he says, “This year, each student was issued a laptop, so that has been a drastic and positive change here. We also anticipate getting new technology so each teacher will soon get a ViewBoard, which is cutting-edge for the classroom. The ViewBoard’s 77-inch interactive board will be utilized by both students and teachers and allow multiple users to write, edit and draw onscreen. Its content sharing capabilities will allow teachers to use the screen hands-on and allow students to project their work right onto the screen. We’re very excited to introduce this to our classrooms.”
Vice Principal Chris Cook commented, “Jimmy has such a great talent in the teaching of teachers. He is quite modest but has been an incredibly valuable asset here, especially during 2020, when we needed special resources to help teach students online.”
The McCraes definitely have education in their DNA. Dr. McCrae’s mother, sister and brother are all retired educators. She also has a niece who is an educator at Medina Valley ISD.
Michael Galifaro
Chief Master Sergeant (retired), Aerospace Science Instructor, AFJROTC Tivy
Austin Galifaro
U.S. History Teacher, Defensive Coordinator for Tivy Antler Football, Assistant Coach for Tivy Antler Baseball
Austin Galifaro teaches U.S. History, is Defensive Coordinator for Tivy Antler football and is Assistant Coach for Antler baseball. He has been teaching for 12 years, including six years at Tivy High School.
Mr. Galifaro grew up in San Antonio and received his degree in Education while playing wide receiver at Texas Christian University.
He spent many years in East Texas but when he saw the need to move back to the San Antonio area, research into the top-notch reputation Tivy had for its sports programs drew him to interview for the Defensive Football/Baseball and social studies position. He coaches with pride. “These kids play harder than I see in many places. We are one of the smaller schools in our classifications, yet we routinely excel in sports due to our players skills and attitude. TFND is more than a belief, it’s a way of life. I’m proud to lead them.”
As far as working with his father (their offices are across the hall from one another), he says they have a great rapport. It was Austin who was instrumental in his father, Chief Michael Galifaro, getting the job of JROTC instructor three years ago.
“I was at a holiday party and heard that Chief Brunz was retiring and his replacement would be needed,” Austin said. “I thought it was a good fit for my Dad and recommended he go for it.” Chief Galifaro laughs at the memory.
“I had thought I would be retiring from my position as AFJROTC Instructor at Cypress Springs High School, but when I was offered the job (after a three-hour interview), I just submitted transfer papers instead of those for retirement,” he said.
Chief Galifaro is more than well suited for the position. He has trained more than 20,000 airmen and cadets since he entered the Air Force. His accomplishments include 14 years as a Military Training Instructor and is certified as an Air Education and Training Command Master Instructor and BMT Master Military “Blue Rope” Instructor.
Chief Galifaro enjoys the meaningful work at Tivy, alongside retired USAF Col. Bobby Woods Jr., Senior Aerospace Instructor. He points out that “our work as a JROTC instructors at Tivy is not to recruit for the military. Our program is to develop citizenship and character. We have high standards. Our cadets wear a uniform to school once a week. They are constantly reminded that they are in JROTC whether they are in school, out of school or at any of the extracurricular events where they demonstrate skills in drill teams and color guards.”
As for working near his son, he says, “My wife, Cheryl, and I are very proud of Austin. For me to be able to see him day to day and see how he makes a difference is very rewarding. Education is important to this family. In addition to Austin’s role in education, our daughter, Kimberly, is a kindergarten teacher in San Antonio.”
Chris Cook
Assistant Principal, Tivy High School
Lyslee Cook
Athletic Director Secretary
Aaron Cook
Aviation Instructor
Chris Cook has held the position of Assistant Principal at Tivy High School since 2010. Prior to that he spent 25 years in public education in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Mr. Cook’s background includes teaching science and serving as a Middle and High School Principal. He holds a Bachelor’s degree at Lubbock Christian University and a Masters in Administration from New Mexico State University. He was born in Lubbock but spent most of his life in New Mexico.
When Mr. Cook was looking to relocate to continue his career, he and wife, Lyslee, roamed several states searching for the best place and discovered that Kerrville measured up to all their needs and wants. It wasn’t long after their relocation when son Aaron and his family moved here as well, followed by his brother-in-law and family and then his niece, who moved from New Mexico so she could attend Tivy.
Vice Principal Cook is passionate about his job and credits Principal Shelby Balser for her exceptional leadership to guide instructional programs and provide incredible support for teachers and kids. He reflects on the challenges that COVID-19 presented in 2020.
“Within a week, district administrators, principals and staff networked and brainstormed to design and quickly implement the best way to meet the educational needs of our students,” he said. “We went from school to home and then eventually back to Tivy. I admire the district for offering the option for students and teachers to return to the classroom.”
Mr. Cook is thrilled to have two family members also at Tivy. Not only does he see his wife and son frequently, but, “I even see my granddaughters when they get off the bus at Tivy from Tom Daniels Elementary. What could be better than that?”
Aaron Cook is in his third year at Tivy. He teaches Dual Statistics classes, where students can earn college credit, and Aviation Technology. Mr. Cook served seven years in the Navy as an avionics technician and separated in 2010 to seek a career where he could spend more time with his wife, Rebekah, and daughters, Riley and Carson.
After leaving the Navy, he returned to school and, by 2013, had graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with dual concentrations in Biology and Physical Sciences and secondary education certifications in Math, Science and Industrial Trades. He went on to obtain his masters in Education Administration from Lamar University at about the same time his parents put New Mexico behind them and found their way to Kerrville.
He soon followed and found that his experience in the Navy working as an avionics technician in addition to his academic background suited the needs of Tivy administration, who were looking for someone able to teach math as well as run their new aviation program.
He strives to ensure his students stay current with the industry’s innovations. One concentration is an implementation of the aviation STEM curriculum developed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilot’s Association.
As for working with his parents, he says, “It’s a great situation. I enjoy seeing them both before, during, and after school.”
When asked if his father influenced him to pursue a career in education, he says, “When you grow up with someone you respect and admire, you want to do what they did. Working together is very special.”
Chris’ wife and Aaron’s mother is Lyslee Cook, who is secretary to Tivy’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach David Jones. Lyslee says she landed at Tivy “by accident.”
“When we moved to Kerrville, I wasn’t planning on working at all,” she said. “Chris and I had never worked together, but when the need arose for someone in Tivy’s counseling office, I accepted the position.”
She served as secretary on two different occasions and then eventually moved to the position of Career College Adviser, which is also part of the counseling staff.
“I worked there for three years and really enjoyed my time in that department,” she said, “but when the Athletics Secretary position became available, I knew immediately that it would be a fun new challenge at this time in my life, and it has been. For five years now, I’ve loved every minute of working with the coaches and all the activities in Athletics.”
She says working together has been a fun experience. “Tivy has welcomed us from our very first day. It’s a blessing to work together. It’s also fun when kids make the connection that we’re family and as parents… we are obviously extremely proud to get to work with our son.”
