If you live in the Kerrville area, chances are you’ve driven past Wagonmaster on Memorial Boulevard. You can’t miss it – it’s a fenced-in car lot housing dozens of classic Jeep Wagoneers that are either in a stage of repair or for sale. How this niche-market company has grown and been successful for 27 years is quite a feat, and we reached out to owner Chip Miller to learn more.
Q: How did Wagonmaster start, and how did you get involved?
A: My family actually has a background in agriculture in New Braunfels. As I grew up, I developed an interest in autos while working with my father, Leon. Once my father retired from farming and ranching, he bought a used Grand Wagoneer and fixed it up. Since Chrysler had ceased production of the line in 1991, he seized on the idea to launch a second career and opened his business in 1992 to specialize in building, refurbishing and restoring classic Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers. He stayed at the helm until I joined him as a partner in 2010. Leon continued to work at the daily operation until 2014 when he was 82, at which time I took sole ownership. Still active at 86, his love for these classic vehicles is stronger than ever.
Q: How many vehicles do you have and how many have you sold?
A: We’ve now passed the 2,000 mark for sales and currently have about 80 in our inventory. If people are looking to sell, we look for vehicles that are rust free and have under 70,000 miles. For those needing restoration jobs, we’ve serviced vehicles from across the U.S. Some people drive their cars in and some will use trailers.
Q: How big is your operation and is all work done on-site?
A: We have nine staff, including mechanics, technicians and a full-time painter. We work between our two 2,500-square-foot warehouses in Kerrville and Center Point. Reupholstery is done in San Antonio, as is wheel refinishing and chrome work. Here in Kerrville, we’re fortunate to work with Bobby Booth of Royal Auto Trim & Upholstery who specializes in wood grain, molding, headliners and trim work.
Q: What do restored vehicles cost and who typically buys them?
A: Currently, prices range from $60,000 to $90,000. People from around the U.S. buy our vehicles, and we’ve exported others to Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands. Lately, we've seen an increase in women buying them, basically because they are stylish, sturdy, and they love the signature wood grain panels.
Q: Why do Jeep Wagoneers continue to be popular today?
A: When you think of it, the Grand Wagoneer was actually the “father of all SUVs” since it was designed to blend 4-wheel drive versatility with comfort and style and engineered for off-roading. Some owners use them just for weekend drives, others belong to car clubs and others enter them in shows. A certain pride of ownership comes to those who possess a vehicle that was only manufactured from 1963-1991.
Q: When you do a restoration, what might it entail?
A: Each case is different, of course, but we’ll replace or renew all major systems, including the A/C, steering and engine systems, and we install new Howell Fuel Injection systems. We work the electrical, sound and exhaust systems, renew or install new interior components throughout and ensure that paint, body work, woodgrain, molding, chrome, trim, undersiding and all aspects of the restoration meet our standards. Many people want the look of yesteryear but the modern touches of today, so we can also customize with add-ons including new Alpine Sound systems, Xenon Headlamps and rear shoulder seat belts.
Q: Do you sell parts?
A: Parts are getting to be a larger piece of our business – from hood ornaments to woodgrain cut-to-fit kits.
Q: What about rumors of a '21 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer?
A: We’ll comment when we see it. I will say that a contingency of Jeep officials from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. came to visit us several years back to talk about the possibility. If they do bring the line back, it would be manufactured at their Toledo plant.
Q: Do you have many visitors who stop by to drool?
A: It’s surprising how many that do. Tourists from around the world stop by to see our Wagoneers. I still marvel at an Australian man who flew into Houston and drove over specifically to see our operation.
Q: What's the best part of your job?
A: We are happy to celebrate 27 years in Kerrville. The community has been good to us and we appreciate it. We are blessed to be here.
