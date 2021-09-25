The health benefits of exercise are well documented, and there’s growing evidence that consuming moderate amounts of beer and wine are good for your heart as well. But what about combining that workout with a sip of one of these alcoholic drinks – does that negate or enhance the rewards of your fitness session?
What are the health benefits of beer and wine?
According to WebMD, “Beer is a rich source of vitamins and minerals,” and, consumed in moderation, can lower the risk of heart disease, improve blood sugar levels and increase bone strength.
The Mayo Clinic reports the alcohol and antioxidants in red wine “may help prevent coronary artery disease, the condition that leads to heart attacks.”
If a little is good, then is more better?
No! Drinking alcohol of any kind can be detrimental to your health if you have liver disease, are pregnant or take certain medications. Overindulging can raise the risk of certain cancers and increase your chances of having an accident. As with anything, moderation is key: two drinks or less in a day for men or one drink or less in a day for women, per the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
What are the advantages of combining my workout with a cup of cheer?
Yoga and Wine Classes have become popular across the nation. Shape.com lists some benefits of these “posing and pouring events.”
- It’s social: The class environment combined with a wine tasting can bring about a sense of community, which has been shown to keep blood pressure in check and increase longevity.
- It’s calming: Wine can give you a sense of relaxation and the meditative focus on breath and movement helps relieve tension, so you “get double the Zen.”
- You’ll appreciate the taste even more: “Yoga encourages you to focus and concentrate, and these are also excellent techniques for wine tasting.”
Where can I find a spirited workout?
Join the Kerrville Running Crew for a quick run — or leisurely walk — and enjoy a beer afterward at Basement Brewers of Texas. Participants meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the summer (5 p.m. in the winter). All levels are welcome. Each person can go at their own pace and choose their own distance. Everyone meets back in about an hour, then stays to enjoy each other’s company along with a craft beer. JR Carr explains that “breweries have a family-friendly environment where people who wouldn’t normally cross paths come together and share a sense of community. It’s a special thing!”
You can also sign up for the 5K Craft Beer Run as part of the Kerrville River Festival on Oct. 16. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department established this free event to celebrate Kerrville’s heritage while encouraging people to get outdoors, be active and play.
The run kicks off at 8 a.m. and is being organized by both Basement Brewers and Pint & Plow Brewing Company. Jeremy Walther, who owns Pint & Plow, remembers their first Craft Beer Run in 2018, when both breweries partnered with the city to plant 11 trees in Louise Hays Park.
“Brew pubs are a place where like-minded people come together to share a passion, creating a sense of community,” Walther said. “This is our way of giving back.”
They are involved in other efforts to promote health in our area by:
• Championing the Kerrville Urban Trail System, a grassroots effort to promote walkability through a system of independent walking/biking trails.
• Working with High Five Events via the Kerrville Triathlon Festival to design and install bike racks around town.
• Selling “Kerrville is the New Kerrville” mugs and posters to raise funds to plant trees at Carver Park and the Doyle Neighborhood through a partnership with the City of Kerrville and local businesses.
• Operating the Trailhead Beer Garden, which connects Schreiner University to the River Trail, “providing a physical connection between the campus culture and our community to share draft beer, wine and music in a beautiful outdoor setting.”
