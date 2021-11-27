December is here! We made it through Thanksgiving, and now we are looking at 31 days of fun, food, families and friends. Throw on top of that gift shopping, decorating and social events; getting dinner on the table is very far down on the list of things to plan. I always get recipe envy when looking at magazines with Pinterest-perfect pages of recipes to have at the ready for the holidays. I am sure someone on the planet has time for that, but we need it simple for most of us. Nothing fancy — just quick heat and enjoy. Skip the complicated recipe and break it down into just a few simple steps with what you have on hand.
How do I want to cook?
The fastest and easiest methods are Instant Pot, slow cooker or sheet pan.
- Instant Pot: Cooking time is usually less than 30 minutes. McCormick has several spice packets for the Instant Pot with generally less than five ingredients to create a meal.
- Slow cooker: Easy — in the morning, dump the ingredients in and have it ready by dinner. Pro tip: Slow cooker liners make clean up a snap.
- Sheet pan: This is one of my favorite ways to cook dinner. Meat and vegetables all on the same pan. Pro tips: Always line with tin foil for easy clean-up. Double up on a recipe to freeze as you go.
What should I have on hand?
Pantry
- Look for microwave-ready rice and quinoa. Boiling bags of rice are also easy.
- There is no shame in making instant potatoes in a pinch.
- H-E-B has a wide selection of easy sauce and spice mixes. Explore the options.
- Pasta, any variety.
- Broth, both for cooking and for that quick cup to soothe a sore throat or cold.
- Canned crushed tomatoes. Use for cooking or to amp up a pot of soup.
- Soup mixes such as Bear Creek, etc.
- Cream soups: chicken, mushroom or celery to add to a sauce mix for a creamy texture.
Vegetables
- Frozen is the way to go. No worrying if the vegetables are holding up in the fridge. Look for sliced peppers, onions and other quick vegetable mixes to add to a dish. You can put frozen vegetables in the Instant Pot, slow cooker, or put on a sheet pan to cook with your meats. Peas, carrots, etc., for side dishes. I like frozen due to no salt added.
- Fresh: Look for the pre-cut vegetables in the produce aisle. Spiralized zucchini and butternut squash make a great substitute for pasta. H-E-B also has pre-cut onions, celery, cilantro and garlic.
- Baked potatoes with a salad, always a comforting go-to meal.
Meat
- Frozen meatballs for spaghetti, meatball subs or to add to soups or beef stroganoff.
- Shredded rotisserie chicken for salads, casseroles, chicken salad sandwiches or tacos.
- Frozen pre-made hamburger patties are super easy to pull out a couple for a quick bite and sheet pan cooking.
- Chicken or turkey breast cut into strips cook quicker. You can also stock up on pre-cooked chicken strips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.