The Texas Hill Country is a world-renowned summer camp destination, but this year that summer camp might mean your backyard due to COVID-19 concerns. If your favorite camp is closed, or you are not comfortable sending your child this year, don’t fret – you can recreate the experience right here at home. Here are some reasons to do just that along with some fun ideas for the kiddos and the whole family.
What is the benefit of a summer camp?
Many camps focus on educational, athletic or cultural development, allowing children to learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment. A positive summer camp experience can:
- Have a lasting psychological impact on the development of a child,
- Set that child on a path to a healthier, more active, more productive life,
- Give children a much-needed mental break from the stress of scholastic pressures, not to mention the vibes they pick up from worried parents over financial strains and fear of the disease, and
- Improve a child’s food choices. In a Finnish study, being more physically active in youth was linked to greater fruit and vegetable consumption during adulthood.
How can I recreate that environment at home?
Here’s a template for each of the developmental focus areas mentioned above:
Educational
Read, read, read. Use the book list from your child’s school, get recommendations from the library, or choose a favorite from when you were young. You can also find a list of top picks from the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library with this column. Read on your own, read to each other, act out parts, write book reports. According to the Young Reader’s Foundation, “reading is an exercise for the mind. It helps kids calm down and relax, opening doors of new knowledge to enlighten their minds. Kids who read grow up to have better cognitive skills. Reading is good for everyone, not only children or young adults.”
Athletic
Make it fun! Anything that involves playing, dancing, or laughing will be a big hit. Create an obstacle course in the backyard, play hide-and-seek, collect rocks, splash in an inflatable pool, or use chalk to draw a hopscotch game on the driveway (click here and search for “quarantine driveway workout” for an epic version). Get the kids involved. Ask them to come up with a scavenger hunt or outdoor Olympic games. End the day with an outdoor campout, complete with hot dogs and s’mores!
Cultural
Explore the history of our area, take a driving trip to local historical markers, visit a museum, do your own arts and crafts, listen to classical music during family dinners, encourage the kids to make up their own show and put on a performance for you, complete with costumes and popcorn!
What if the weather’s bad?
If it’s raining or you just need a break from the heat, you can always bring the camp indoors.
The Cooper Institute has put together a list of COVID-19 Fitness and PE Resources as part of their Fitness Gram program. You can find kid-friendly workouts from Cosmic Kids Yoga to Special Olympics to NFL Play 60.
For more low-key options, board games are always a hit. Get the creative juices flowing by playing the “fill in the blank” game. Ask one person to come up with statements like: “I want to be a (fill in the blank) when I grow up” or “(Fill in the blank) is my favorite movie.” Ask the other players to write down a response that is either true or will throw the others off. Pass the pieces of paper to the organizer and ask him/her to read them out one by one. Have everyone guess who said what. You’ll find that the questions get more imaginative and the answers more creative as the game goes on.
When all else fails, bake a batch of cookies. Chocolate chip is always a favorite, but sugar cookies can be made into shapes or decorated to add some pizzazz. Add some home-made lemonade and everyone in your family will enjoy the treats!
When it’s time to wind down, build a tent with the living room furniture covered by a sheet. Sing camp songs, read a story, turn the lights down, and welcome Mr. Sandman. Rest up for the adventure that awaits tomorrow!
