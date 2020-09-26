Later this fall, H-E-B will open its newest store in the community where it all began. With a grand opening set for November, the retailer will open its new store in downtown Kerrville on Main Street next to an existing store and not far from where the 115-year-old company got its start. At 106,000 square feet, the new location dwarfs the size of the original 450-square-foot store that Florence Butt opened in 1905 with $60.
Back then, before becoming known as H-E-B, customers entered the C.C. Butt Grocery Store, named after Charles C. Butt, Florence’s husband. The family — including the company’s current namesake, Howard E. Butt — lived on the second floor. Customers from the small Hill Country town walked around the store’s hardwood floors and selected canned goods, bulk items and various wares from wooden shelves. Sometimes orders were delivered throughout the community, a convenience the company continues to offer. And more importantly, this is where the values of compassion and generosity for all people were embedded into how the company did business, a spirit and value system that lives on today.
Beyond its size and capacity, the small-frame, two-story building symbolizes the company’s humble beginnings and deep commitment to community that, over the decades, has become a Texas legend.
Mixing the old with the new, the soon-to-open H-E-B will introduce design elements that complement the look and feel of the surrounding neighborhood and the Hill Country community, incorporating metal shed roofs and limestone materials. The limestone used for the store honors the company’s second location for its store, which opened in 1911 at the rock Masonic Building on Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville.
Part of the design element will include a decorative facade that resembles the retailer’s original store, which was in the 800 block of Main St. The Curbside logo on the store will include a Model T, which is a nod to the early days of H-E-B grocery delivery.
“We are excited to bring a new H-E-B store to Kerrville, the city where it all started for our company,” said store leader Greg Nichols. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store allows us to continue to serve the growing needs of our customers and provide the community with the best we have to offer.”
With an updated world-class shopping experience, the store will offer fresh, quality food options customers have come to expect from the Texas-based company. Along with an expansive product assortment, the store will feature several innovative, convenient services. Some highlights include:
- H-E-B Curbside allows customers to shop online and pick up their order
- Twenty-two check stands, featuring several self-checkout registers for quick customer service
- Meal Simple area with options for quick and simple meal planning
- Showtime Kitchen featuring live demos and daily samplings
- Sushiya handmade sushi selections made in-store daily
- Bakery department with handmade breads, cakes and Tortillería for tortillas made in-house
- Large selection of craft and import beers and wines from around the world
- Expanded frozen department
- Expanded selection of artisan cheese
- Pharmacy with drive-thru service
Other new features will include True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant that was recently named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist. Additionally, a fuel station will add gas pumps as well as include diesel fuel and a car wash. While the restaurant and gas station won’t open at the same time as the store, they’re expected to open in the spring and summer, respectively.
The existing site on Main Street, which opened in 1984, will close upon the opening of the new store.
With more than 400 stores, H-E-B touches hundreds of communities throughout Texas. Its roots will always and forever be in Kerrville, and the new store aims to pay respect to that history, adding a new chapter to the more than century-long story that continues with an eye on the future and a nod to the past.
