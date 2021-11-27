The holidays are for family, but for the Kerrville Genealogical Society, “family” goes back a long, long way. Since its founding in 1970, members of the society have worked diligently to track, transcribe and preserve historical documentation pertaining not just to Kerr County and Texas, but the nation at large and even Europe, with some documents tracing back to the Revolutionary War period.
“It’s like a puzzle,” Sharon Ashby, the current president of the Kerrville Genealogical Society, said about genealogical research. “The more you research, the more you just want to find the next piece of the puzzle.”
If you want to trace your family tree, the Kerrville Genealogical Society is there to help, whether you are just starting out or need help in the next step of the process.
With a volunteer on duty ready to assist inquiring minds, more than 2,000 historical books covering Kerr County, the state of Texas and beyond, and four public computers already subscribed to leading national archives and databases, you’re sure to get a good direction on where to start tracing your family tree — or tracing it back even further than before. All that is required of you are any family records you may have — or even just an old family story passed down through the generations — and a keen interest in where exactly you came from.
Ashby stresses the importance of learning these stories from and asking questions of the older generations of your family to preserve their vast wealth of knowledge for present and future generations.
“The sooner you start asking these questions and the sooner you start researching, the better,” Ashby said.
So this holiday season, as you sit around the dinner table with your parents and grandparents, start asking them about their lives and earlier members of the family. As Ashby says, “How can we hope to understand ourselves if we don’t first understand where we came from?”
