During this strange 2020, with its pandemic, masks and social distancing, one thing remains constant: the beauty of nature. All its treasures are still available for us. Thankfully, we in the Hill Country enjoy a plethora of beautiful options to take advantage of our outdoor space. We all want more normalcy, but while we are somewhat restricted, we still have some great outdoor options available.
Ashlea Boyle, director of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department, graduated high school in Leander and started off her career with a summer job as a lifeguard in the neighboring city of Cedar Park.
“I served as a pool manager before leaving for college at Texas State University,” she said. “While I was there, I accepted an opportunity in New Braunfels for the city to oversee the aquatics division for the Parks and Recreation Department. I served for four years when I saw the opportunity in Kerrville. They were looking for somebody to run their aquatics division and special events for their parks and recreation department, and I applied immediately. I’ve always worked in this field, but I had no idea that it would turn out to be this wonderful career.”
Boyle, a certified parks and recreation professional, worked her way up to oversee not only the pool division but the entire Parks and Recreation Department, which encompasses many divisions: the Municipal Olympic pool, tennis complex, golf course, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, public parks, parks and building maintenance, sports complex and leagues, many special events and many more responsibilities.
One of the most appreciated and utilized park amenities is the river trail. It’s almost 6 miles of meandering, well-maintained, paved trail through Kerrville. It has beautiful towering trees and lovely places to sit and enjoy the river.
In October 2019, construction began to extend even further to the Schreiner University campus. This will be a 1-mile addition that will culminate at the “roadhouse” at Schreiner, where lunch or refreshments may be purchased.
The Sports Complex offers baseball and softball at 111 Home Run Drive and soccer at 117 Sweeper Lane. This is a state-of-the-art, 104-acre facility. Many games, tournaments and other related activities are held here.
The Kerrville Tennis Complex, 801 Tennis St., offers 14 lighted courts and a practice wall. The pro shop can fulfill all tennis needs, from equipment to clothing and shoes, as well as answering any tennis inquiries. The complex offers many levels of lessons, tournaments, clinics and leagues.
Throughout the summer, the aquatics division includes the Olympic Pool at 601 Olympic Drive. The pool is available for birthday celebrations, many youth programs, multi-level swim lessons, senior water aerobics, lap swimming and lifeguard training.
The aquatics division has a very accomplished competitive lifeguard team. They compete against other teams across Texas and are four-time state champions. This year is also the pool’s 50th anniversary.
Fitness is always a part of the outdoor offerings at the Parks and Recreation Department. Not only can you do your own running or walking on the trail, they also facilitate some group fitness activities.
Some future fun events to look forward to include the “Haunted Ghoul Pool” 5-9 p.m. Oct. 24-25. The Olympic Pool transforms into a haunted house. No swimming is allowed, but the haunted house is spectacular. Family tours start at 5 p.m. and Terrifying Tours at 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 is the annual “Family Fright Night” at 4 p.m. in Louise Hays Park. There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest, games and a movie at dark.
A local favorite, the annual Holiday Lighted Parade will be at 6 p.m.
Nov. 21 in downtown Kerrville. Also beginning that day, the Tranquility Island cypress trees will be decorated with Christmas lights.
Boyle hopes that everyone will “come see the ‘snow’ on the island every Saturday in December.”
There will also be a holiday 5K at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at Louise Hays Park. Runners are encouraged to dress up as a Christmas character, and the participant with the best costume will receive a prize. Register at kerrvilletx.gov or call 830-257-7300.
“We had a fantastic year of events and activities planned for 2020,” Boyle said, “but unfortunately, we have had to cancel many of them due to COVID-19 and in accordance to the state guidelines. The 4th of July celebration had to be canceled, as well as our concerts and movies in the park. We are still always looking to the future and are planning creative ways to still provide recreational and leisure opportunities to the community in light of COVID-19 impacts. Things could change at any time, and we will be ready to program as soon as we are given the go-ahead, and it is safe to do so.”
