Jesse Edward Grinstead
Oct. 16, 1866 – March 8, 1948
An American publisher, editor, poet and politician who in later life became a popular writer of Western fiction. In 1899, lured by the reputation of the Hill Country in Texas as a health resort, he moved to Kerrville, planning to stay only a few months in order to find a cure for his ill wife. Although she died within a few months after their arrival, he remained in Kerrville, impressed by the area's scenic beauty. Within a year or so, he purchased The Kerrville News and renamed it The Kerrville Mountain Sun. In 1903, he was elected mayor of Kerrville and, in 1906, their representative (House District 99) in the 30th state legislature. Grinstead also served on the Kerrville school board for many years. Over his writing career, Grinstead penned some 30 novels, along with scores of short stories and articles that appeared in magazines and newspapers. At least two of his stories, “The Scourge of the Little C (as Tumbling River)” and “Sunset of Power,” became Hollywood films.
Dale Evans
Oct. 31, 1912 – Feb. 7, 2001
She was born Lucille Wood Smith in Uvalde, Texas, to Bettie Sue Wood and T. Hillman Smith. For her contribution to radio, Dale Evans has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6638 Hollywood Blvd. She received a second star at 1737 Vine St. for her contribution to the television industry. In 1976, she was inducted into the Western Performers Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In 1995, she was inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1997, she was inducted into the Texas Trail of Fame. She ranked No. 34 on CMT's 40 Greatest Women in Country Music in 2002.
Robert H. H. Hugman
Feb. 8, 1902 – July 22, 1980
An American architect and the acknowledged visionary behind the now world-famous San Antonio River Walk. Born in San Antonio as Robert Harvey Harold Hugman, he finished Brackenridge High before graduating from the School of Architecture and Design at the University of Texas at Austin in 1924. His plan for the River Walk was eventually adopted in 1938 when funding became available from the Works Progress Administration. Hugman's designs included landscaping, showing where every one of 11,000 trees and shrubs were to go among the existing bald cypress and other native trees. Hugman set up his own architectural office in what had been basement space when the River Walk was completed by the WPA in 1941. Later he laughed to tell of those who said to him, "You'll be drowned like a rat in your own hole."
Ginger Rogers
July 16, 1911 – April 25, 1995
Born Virginia Katherine McMath, she was an American actress, dancer and singer during the "Golden Age" of Hollywood and is often considered an American icon. She made 73 films and ranks number 14 on the AFI's 100 Years or 100 Stars list of female stars of classic American cinema. Rogers and her family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, when she was 9 years old. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her starring role in “Kitty Foyle” (1940), but is best remembered for performing during the 1930s in RKO's musical films with Fred Astaire. Rogers' nine films with Astaire are credited with revolutionizing the genre and gave RKO Pictures some of its biggest successes.
Thomas Carlyle Ford
Born Aug. 27, 1961 (Age 59)
An American fashion designer and filmmaker, he was born in Austin, Texas, to Tom Ford Sr. and Shirley Bunton, who both worked as real estate agents. Ford spent much of his childhood at his grandparents' ranch in Brownwood, Texas. His favorite childhood pastimes included lying out by his grandparents' pool and visiting Ralph the Swimming Pig — a popular tourist attraction in nearby Aquarena Springs. He launched his luxury brand in 2006, having previously served as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Ford directed the Academy Award–nominated films “A Single Man” (2009) and “Nocturnal Animals” (2016). He currently serves as the chairman of the board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.Ford earned the Auteur Award, an honorary Satellite Award from the International Press Academy to recognize the "individual voices of filmmakers and their personal impact on the industry."
Wesley Wales Anderson
Born May 1, 1969 (Age 51)
Wes Anderson was born in Houston, Texas, and is an American filmmaker. He went to Westchester High School and then St. John’s Preparatory school, which was later an inspiration for his film “Rushmore.” His films are known for their eccentricity and distinctive visual and narrative styles,and he is regarded by some critics as a modern-day example of the auteur. Three of his films — "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" — appeared in BBC's 2016 poll of the greatest films since 2000. Anderson was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), "Moonrise Kingdom" (2012) and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014), as well as the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for the stop-motion films "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009) and "Isle of Dogs" (2018). With “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” he received his first Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture, and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay. He currently runs the production company American Empirical Pictures, which he founded in 1998. Anderson won the Silver Bear for Best Director for "Isle of Dogs" in 2018.
Jack Handey
Born Feb. 25, 1949 (Age 71)
This American humorist was born in San Antonio, Texas. Handey is a real person, not a pen name or character as some assumed. Handey's earliest writing job was for a newspaper, the San Antonio Express-News. He lost the job after writing an article that, in his words, "offended local car dealerships." His first comic writing was with comedian Steve Martin. He is best known for his "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey," a large body of surrealistic one-liner jokes, as well as his "Fuzzy Memories" and "My Big Thick Novel" shorts, and for his deadpan delivery. Between 1991 and 1998, “Saturday Night Live” included Deep Thoughts on the show as an interstitial segment. Introduced by Phil Hartman and read live by Handey (neither actually appeared on screen), the one-liners proved to be extremely popular. Hartman intoned, "They became an enduring feature of “SNL,” which often had multiple Thoughts in each episode, and made Handey a well-known name.”
Lee Ann Womack
Born Aug. 19, 1966 (Age 54)
Born in Jacksonville, Texas, she is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her dad was a local disc jockey at EBE-AM in Jacksonville. When she was a child, she spent a lot of time at the station and felt her dad was a sort of local celebrity. Being surrounded by country music, she realized early on her career would go in that direction. When Womack emerged as a contemporary country artist in 1997, her material resembled that of Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, except for the way Womack's music mixed an old-fashioned style with contemporary elements. Her 2000 album “I Hope You Dance” had an entirely different sound, using pop music elements instead of traditional country. Her 2000 single, "I Hope You Dance" was a major crossover music hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her signature song.
Erykah Badu
Born Feb. 26, 1971 (Age 49)
She was born Erica Abi Wright in Dallas, Texas. Badu had her first taste of show business at age 4, singing and dancing at the Dallas Theater Center and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) under the guidance of her godmother, Gwen Hargrove, and uncle, TBAAL founder Curtis King. Influenced by R&B, 1970s soul and 1980s hip hop, Badu became associated with the neo soul subgenre in the 1990s. Badu has been called the queen of neo soul. She was a core member of the Soulquarians. Her style of singing drew many comparisons to Billie Holiday. Her first album “Baduizm” was certified three times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, Gold by the British Phonographic Industry and the Canadian Recording Industry Association.
Roger Clemens
Born Aug. 4, 1962 (Age 58)
Nicknamed "The Rocket," he is an American former professional baseball pitcher who played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball for four teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. He spent most of his high school years in Houston, Texas. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin, compiling a 25–7 record in two All-American seasons, and was on the mound when the Longhorns won the 1983 College World Series. Clemens was one of the most dominant pitchers in major league history, tallying 354 wins, a 3.12 earned run average, and 4,672 strikeouts, the third-most all time. An 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, he won seven Cy Young Awards during his career, more than any other pitcher in history. Clemens was known for his fierce competitive nature and hard-throwing pitching style, which he used to intimidate batters. He is the only pitcher in major league history to record over 350 wins and strike out more than 4,500 batters.
William Shoemaker
Aug. 19, 1931 – Oct. 12, 2003
He was born in Fabens, Texas. At 38 ounces, Shoemaker was so small at birth that he was not expected to survive the night. He lived but remained small, growing to 4 feet 10 inches and weighing 91 pounds. His size proved an asset as he went on to become a giant in thoroughbred horse racing. Shoemaker's career as a jockey began in his teenage years, with his first professional ride on March 19, 1949. The first of his eventual 8,833 career victories came a month later. Known as "Bill," "Willie" and "The Shoe," Shoemaker held the world record for total professional jockey victories for 29 years.
Roger Wright
Born April 1, 1974 (Age 46)
Pianist and Scrabble champion Roger Wright was born in Houston, Texas, the son of Roger Wright, Jr., and Christy Wright. He began piano study at age 12. During high school, he studied with Houston teacher John Weems. At 18, Wright made his concerto debut with the Houston Symphony Orchestra. Wright entered the piano program at the University of Houston. Wright began playing Scrabble at 17 and has competed in U.S. national tournaments (under his nickname, Trey Wright) since 1992. He won the $25,000 first prize in the National Scrabble Championship of the United States in 2004, defeating former champion David Gibson by winning the first three games in a best-of-five final.
Michael Saul Dell
Born Feb. 23, 1965 (Age 55)
Born in Houston, Texas, he is an American billionaire businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world's largest technology infrastructure companies. Michael Dell attended Herod Elementary School in Houston and purchased his first calculator at age 7. In junior high, he was fascinated by an early teletype terminal. At age 15, after playing with computers at Radio Shack, he got his first computer, an Apple II, which he promptly disassembled to see how it worked. Dell attended Memorial High School in Houston, selling subscriptions to the Houston Post in the summer. Dell's parents wanted him to be a doctor and, in order to please them, he took up pre-med at the University of Texas in 1983. Dell continued learning to target specific populations for newspaper subscriptions rather than just making cold calls, and earned $18,000 that summer. He hired several employees, and after earning a gross profit of nearly $200,000 in his first year of business, Dell dropped out of the University of Texas at age 19. He is ranked 27th richest in the world by Forbes, with a net worth of $27.2 billion as of April 2020.
