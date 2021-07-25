As a new school year approaches, teachers are busy making preparations for the return of students. While schools supply the fundamental requisites for the classroom, frequently there are items that don't fit the budget, and that's when teachers often step up and use their own money. In fact, reports from the 2020 Teacher Spending Survey of AdoptAClassroom.org indicate that teachers spent an average of $745 each on school supplies during the 2019-20 school year. This is not just a local issue — it is a national issue. No matter which school your child attends, some needs are bound to exceed the school’s budget, and that's where help from parents has a tremendous impact.
Thankfully, many parents recognize this challenge and look to ways they can fund those extra items. We found four “school-moms-turned-friends” who are making a difference in their children’s classrooms and seeing what an impact their efforts make. One of the teacher recipients of parent donations is Starkey Elementary fifth grade math teacher Pamela Boyer.
“KISD and KPSF go above and beyond supplying teachers with as much as possible, but it is a blessing to have parents who will help defray any extra costs by providing resources such as student treats, the occasional extra box of Kleenex, Expo markers, pencils or other classroom supplies,” Boyer said.
All four of the moms we spoke with agree that helping out is not only personally rewarding but a way to set an example for their own youngsters. They also advise and encourage parents to become involved with their child’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) in order to have a say and assist in their child’s educational development.
Sarah Baetz, a former Spanish teacher, is mom to Eloise, 11, a atudent at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, and Oliver, 8, who attends Starkey Elementary. “Starkey’s PTO is great. One thing they do is gather a ‘Teacher Favorites’ list from each teacher so each can provide their favorite (and needed) school supplies, treats, drinks and names of local shops. The lists are kept in a PTO binder in the office to guide parents in gifting the teachers what they lack and want. Some teachers also compile and share an Amazon Wishlist for their own classroom.” Sarah adds that, “All of us here are aware that some families are not able to supply everything for their children. We consider this our responsibility to assist and fill the gap.”
Mendy Clark, mom to 11-year-old B.T. Wilson student Madison, and 8-year-olds Ava and Colsen, students at Starkey, agrees. “We try and meet the teachers at the onset of the school year to determine their needs, although it was hard this past year during COVID. When in doubt, gift cards are always practical and welcomed. Another way we help is to provide snacks for the classroom. Treats are always gratefully appreciated.” Mendy looks at all the students as the future of Kerrville. “These young people may be our community’s future leaders, and we should support them, so when my son comes home and tells me something is needed, I'm happy to help out.”
Misty Kothe, a former substitute teacher, stays involved as much as possible. She is mom to B.T. Wilson student Harper, 11, and Starkey student, Macy, 6. “Teachers pour their hearts out for their students. It's vital for us to help and for our kids to be a part of giving so they'll be able to one day guide their own children. Helping out doesn't have to cost a lot. This past year, my child came to me and said one teacher needed new dry erase markers and pencils; another needed a new pencil sharpener. Done and done and happy to do it. Even small contributions make a difference.”
Lindsay Byerly sits on the Kerrville Public School Foundation board, where Instant Impact Grants are awarded twice a year to teachers to be used directly in classrooms for short-term, immediate needs such as a set of classroom books or items for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities. As mom to 11-year-old Sayler, a student at B.T. Wilson, and Tripp, 10, and Bridget, 8, who attend Starkey, she agrees that the rewards of being involved set important examples in children’s development. Her time and effort reflect her values as a parent. “I take pleasure in helping the school, teachers and students, and I encourage other parents to be as involved as much as they can.”
All of the ladies are quick to praise the schools and teachers and add that another way anyone can help is to support school fundraisers. Misty says, “Starkey holds an annual sausage supper to help raise money, and B.T. Wilson holds a shoe drive. Just about every school in the community has at least one event where donations, labor and sponsorships would be welcome.”
Indeed, teachers very much appreciate the assistance they get. Pamela Boyer speaks with gratitude for the contributions parents and grandparents make. “One of the best things about being a teacher at Starkey Elementary is the support we receive from our room parents and other parent volunteers. Their time, talents and resources mean more time for teachers to spend planning for our classroom. Words cannot express how grateful the fifth-grade team of teachers is for all these blessings.”
