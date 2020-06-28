In their efforts to provide health services to an increasing number of patients during the coronavirus epidemic, doctors and hospitals have been offering some innovative new services.

Telehealth is the communication between doctors, health workers and patients through the use of the video and sound functions of iPhones, iPads and computers. In addition, the realization that many services such as blood tests and shots can be performed curbside while patients stay in their cars has also helped to speed up the patient flow.

“My allergy doctor’s office has no chairs,” Linda Smith said. “Patients sign in and then wait in their cars until they are called or summoned by the nurse at the door.” Except in her case, Smith said, “I don’t even get out of the car. I roll my window down and the nurse gives me my allergy shot.”

Then, she said, she has to continue sitting in her car for 20 minutes to be sure there is no reaction to the shot.

After an interview with her endocrinologist, Karen Burkett made an appointment to have a drive-through glucose test done. “I drove up and a nurse came out and did a finger prick,” she said. “Then she called about an hour later and told me the results.”

Burkett said the nurse talked about the level of dosage and checked her record, and they matched up well. Fortunately, no changes in medication were needed.

“The only thing I missed is that I didn’t get to weigh myself,” she said.

Lisa Winters, Public Relations Officer for Peterson Regional Medical Center, said, “Virtual visits have become very convenient for everyone. Patients don’t have to leave their home, and doctors don’t have anyone at risk in their office.”

“Many hospitals are having to close or furlough employees,” Winters said. “We always wanted to offer virtual medicine, but this crisis accelerated it. We will have to offer that now to be more efficient.”

In addition to drive-up screening and shots, Peterson health care workers offer advice and guidance on a daily basis through their website, which has a different audio message every day. It also contains information about the current amount of coronavirus cases and how many tests have been done. There are also important tips about symptoms of the virus to look out for and hygiene to prevent it.

There is also a dedicated line with a nurse available to answer health questions. The number for this service is 830-896-4200.

Howard Evans said that he has to have blood tests done about once a year to check on some past medical problems.

“I had to go to the parking lot, back of the Wells Fargo building, to have some blood drawn, and then I left,” he said. Four days later, he had a telehealth conference with his doctor. “The first time you do this, they have to call you ahead of time to tell you how to set it up,” he said. “It’s similar to Zoom.”

Despite the convenience of this service, Evans feels there are some limitations.

“There are some things that cannot be done by video conference,” he said. “They can’t take your blood pressure or your heart rate. There are some other basic things that are not available, such as having an X-ray or having the doctor examine you.”

Yet he still sees the value in having blood tests done in the parking lot.

Although she likes the convenience of the video conference, Meredith Hensley also points out some limitations.

“You can’t see body language in these video conferences,” she said. “Doctors learn a lot from body language, but you can talk about medication and how this is working, and how you feel about this or that.”

Another limitation is that the cardiologist could not listen to her heart, she said. However, she feels that there are some definite benefits to be derived from these video conferences.

“This type of communication is being used for a lot of different things,” Hensley said. “Some of the health care places like the VA hospitals use this method to assist nurses in offering guidance to their patients, both onsite and offsite.”

Virginia Silva likes the convenience of the video communication, but also misses the up-close-and-personal experience of sitting across from the doctor.

“I miss the personal interaction,” she said. “I guess that’s because I’m a touchy-feely type of person.”

People in rural areas where there are no doctors or hospitals are beginning to benefit from this new practice. A recent National Public Radio poll of rural Americans found that nearly a quarter have used some kind of telehealth service within the past few years. About 14% say they received a diagnosis or treatment from a doctor or other health care professional using email, text messaging, live text chat, a mobile app or a live video like FaceTime or Skype. And 15% say they have received a diagnosis or treatment from a doctor or other health professional over the phone.

One doctor said, “A video is truly worth a thousand words. It can mean patients don’t have to make costly, time-consuming trips to see a specialist.”