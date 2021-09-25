Walking into Kerrville Hills Winery provides relaxation and beautiful Western elegance to be enjoyed with glasses of great-tasting wine and good conversation — a great place for a romantic date, the gathering of friends or a family celebration. The great hospitality of the staff further adds to the enjoyment.
Owner John Rivenburgh started Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, Texas in 2008 and left in 2015 to become a consultant for other wineries, teaching them how to grow grapes and make wines, before he bought Kerrville Hills Winery in 2019. He also makes his own line of wines under the label Rivenburgh Wine. Rivenburgh pioneered Tannat grapes in Texas and continues to discover grape varietals that grow well in the Texas climate. He is a believer in 100% Texas wines and is at the forefront of promoting grapes in the Hill Country AVA (American Viticultural area).
He also started the incubator project, creating a mentorship for others interested in starting wineries in Texas, another example of his good heart and love for the industry and helping others.
“I love the process of something I can grow and turning it into something I can share with people,” Rivenburgh said. “I have always been interested in agriculture, coming from a German heritage of farmers and ranchers.”
Rivenburgh also serves as president of the Texas Hill Country Wineries Association, a nonprofit group of 64 Hill Country wineries. The group is part of a marketing initiative on state and national levels and hosts the Texas Wine Trail events four times a year: in October, December, February and April. Passport memberships are good for a month of use for free wine tastings and discounts at a great variety of wineries in order to promote the wine country. For more information, go to texaswinetrail.com to secure your digital passport for October.
Rivenburgh’s passion for good wine has resulted in a diverse lineup at Kerrville Hills Winery. White wines available are Picpoul Blanc, Semillon and Sunkissed (a blend of two varieties of Muscat), and red wines include Sagrantino, Zinfandel, Petit-Sirah and a blend of Tempranillo and Tannat. Discovery wines such as Muscat Cannelli, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Serah with fantasy, archeological labels have also become quite popular.
Rivenburgh brought Tannat grapes, originally from southern France, to cultivate in Texas. Tannat wine will be released here in October of 2021, from Rustic Spur vineyards in Stonewall, Texas.
Kelly Hagemeier is Chief Administrative Officer of the winery and Rivenburgh’s partner.
“I really enjoy the passion of the industry and how Texas takes the time to educate our customers about different varietals of wine,” Hagemeier said. “John has come to light in showing people which varietals flourish in the Texas Hill Country and the Texas high plains regions and is known for bringing these varietals to Texas.”
Donna Rene Johnston has been the Sales Project Manager since August of 2021 but has worked in other capacities with John in the wine industry since 2010. She was very gracious providing me with needed information for this article in record-breaking time, indicating her efficiency and love for what she does for Kerrville Hills Winery and the industry.
A Flash Détente machine, which rapidly extracts juice from the grapes, sits on one side of the building. The wine-making area was spotless, and the view from picnic tables around the building was breath-taking. The fireplace and comfortable furniture and tables scattered throughout the huge lobby make for a delightful place for visitors to buy and sample wines and relax.
Rivenburgh also enjoys painting and has some of his original work on the wall near the rustic bar. Vivid and full of detail, the art shows how Kerrville Hills Winery combines old world elegance and tradition with modern day innovation in winemaking. Once you have tasted Hill Country original wines, you will never want store-bought wine again. Come visit Kerrville Hills Winery and you too will feel the passion and cooperation of the Texas Hill Country grape growers and wineries that John works so hard to promote.
Visitors to Kerrville Hills Winery come from all over the state, country and even internationally. The beautiful facility sits on 30 acres jus…
