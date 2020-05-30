Let’s face it. Nothing beats the taste of homegrown veggies and fruit plucked from your own patch of well-tended soil. Whether it be sun-ripened tomatoes to toss in a salad, homegrown peppers to top your pizza, basil leaves whisked into homemade pesto or sprigs of rosemary to flavor icy cold lemonade, the benefits of gardening are more than worth your time and effort.
No matter if you’re a first-time gardener or a true veteran, you'll need a nursery you can depend on, and Plant Haus 2 in Kerrville has a reputation for being the area’s go-to place for all plant and garden-related needs. Their friendly staff willingly work with customers to identify what will grow best in each individual garden and are known as big advocates for plants that are native to Texas.
Since the popularity for growing your own food is on the rise, we turned to Plant Haus 2 Nursery Manager Mitzi McCollum for some expert gardening advice to share with our readers. We wanted to know what questions they hear most, what gardening tips they might share and recommendations for growing the best vegetables, fruits and herbs right here in the Hill Country.
Q: What is an essential gardening tip?
A: To have a successful and healthy garden, you must add organic material and work it thoroughly into the soil. Peat moss, compost and composted manures are all excellent and can be added in at a rate of about 1 part organic material to 3-4 parts soil. As your garden begins to grow, add organic foods to optimize yield.
Q: Do you need a lot of knowledge to grow a successful garden?
A: Anyone can be a successful gardener if you do your research. It is imperative to choose plants that not only grow well in Texas but are specifically suited for the Central Texas region.
Q: Is June a good time to plant fruits and vegetables in Hill Country?
A: You can still plant a few things from seed like cantaloupe, cool-season grapes, southern pumpkin, winter squash and watermelon. Peppers and tomatoes can do well if plants are available. Starting in July, you can begin your fall crop of tomatoes, but you will need to provide shade until they are well established.
Q: Is container planting a good idea for this area?
A: Yes, you can grow tomatoes and peppers in 5-gallon or larger containers. Your plants will require daily watering as our weather gets hotter.
Q: What about herbs? Are they easy to grow?
A: Herbs do fine in containers, although many grow better in the ground because they are perennials. Most herbs are fast-growing, so allow plenty of space. Thyme, oregano and rosemary are popular here because they are evergreen. Many herbs are also deer resistant.
Q: Looking ahead, when should I plant my fall garden? What should I plant?
A: Fall crops can be started from seed in late August, but plan to provide protection from the brutal Texas sun for at least six weeks. Our nursery begins to get cool season plants around mid-September including cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, mustard, kale, spinach and collards.
