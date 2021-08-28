To pick peaches at Jenschke Orchards is to participate in a seven-generation family farm grown on the soft red fertile soil in Fredericksburg on U.S. Highway 290, also home to the recent booming wine industry. The Jenschke family actively and happily pitches in, which is evident in the bustling store.
When asked her favorite part of her day, Lindsey Jenschke replied that, “it is the customers who return each year and have become good friends.”
This is such a good year for peaches that you might say that “everything’s comin’ up roses,” (botanically, the peach comes from the same family as the rose). Jenschke’s almost two dozen varieties of peaches on their 3,000 trees ripen for picking from May through August. The first ready are the cling peaches, aptly named because the pit clings tightly to the flesh of the peach. Later in the season come the sweet, luscious freestone peaches with a pit that just about falls out.
Not all orchards allow picking. But, Jenschke Orchards offers peach picking appointments bookable online for either on foot or wagon ride. The wagon delivers into the middle of the orchard, allowing as much time as needed up until 4 p.m. The fuzzy peach picks off easily from the heavy limb. The ripe and ready peaches grow in clusters, not dangling like apples and cherries, but resting nestled on the branch. Plenty are available at just the right height for the littlest pickers. Instructions for peach picking are: “Don’t squeeze, as they are very tender and will bruise. And don’t pick the green peaches, only the peachy ones.”
The wagon driver divulged a little interesting tidbit: Most people skip the first fruit-laden trees because they believe the further in they go, the better the peaches must be.
When picking peaches, it’s important to ponder the possibilities. Most likely you will be giving some away, especially to Grandma, who will probably make a cobbler. Dream of peach pie smells and inviting friends over. Conjure biting into the juicy, sweet, buttery flavor of a tree-ripened peach.
Of course, you will devour as many ripe peaches as you can, but eventually you will have to put some up, as peaches on the kitchen counter can quickly over-ripen. So it’s time to refrigerate, can or freeze.
To freeze, you can undergo the messy and sticky task of peeling, slicing and sprinkling with sugar, or instead follow Lindsey Jenschke’s suggestion of freezing them whole. Take the whole, unwashed and ripened peach and freeze as is in a freezer bag. When you’re ready to use them, simply run the peaches under very hot water and rub off the skin.
Besides eating them fresh, peach crisp is arguably the best way to enjoy. Top off this recipe with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream!
