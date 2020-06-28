Dustin and Jacie Coon have done something remarkable: taking a very old house “with good bones” and renovating it to make a home for themselves and their three sons.
Tackling such a project takes both persistence and grace, but their project had an added dimension: They were renovating an iconic historic Kerrville home, on a busy street, in full view of the entire community — a project with 10,000 sidewalk superintendents.
The house, at 1001 Jefferson St., was built in 1890, and is known locally as the Comparette House. Many remember it as the home of several restaurants, including The Yellow Ribbon and later Joe’s Jefferson Street Café. Because it held these popular eateries, many folks remember being inside the building when it was a public place.
The Coon family did something almost impossible: They took a structure that was in poor shape and that had been a commercial building, and returned it to its original purpose.
They took an old, worn-out building and made it a home.
In 1890, Samuel and Laura Smith built the two-story Victorian house in the Tivy Addition on land originally owned by Capt. Joseph A. Tivy. The Smiths were originally from Louisiana, and he was from a long line of newspaper publishers. At 21 years old, Samuel owned his first newspaper, the Louisiana Democrat, published in Alexandria, Louisiana. In 1853, the couple moved to Texas, to a town downriver from us, where he founded the Gonzales Inquirer, which is still being published today. In 1887, the Smith family moved to Kerrville, where he published the Kerrville News.
In 1890, when Samuel and Laura Smith built their home, they were not young. He was 67; she was about a decade younger. A two-story house, with bedrooms on the second floor, was not common here, and they didn’t live in the house very long. They sold their newspaper not long after building the house and eventually moved to San Antonio.
Dr. R.H. P. Wright and his wife, Beatrice, bought the house in 1896 — and they needed a large house. They had six daughters and two sons. One of their daughters, Fay, married a lawyer from Junction named Coke Stevenson, and later served as First Lady of Texas when Stevenson became governor.
The next couple who owned the house, Dale and Loula Comparette, purchased it in 1905. Dale had a varied career. He was born in Ohio, found work with the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, working with them “until health forced him to seek a change of climate.” He found his way to Kerrville, and “his first livelihood was as the town’s first professional barber.”
His barbering days were few, though. In 1895 “Mr. Comparette entered the telephone business with the late Capt. Charles Schreiner.”
The Kerrville Telephone Company provided the first telephone service in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Junction, Llano and Rocksprings.
After Loula passed away in 1925, Dale and his second wife, Beatrice, continued to live in the house at the corner of Tivy and Jefferson. His heirs continued ownership of the house until 1977.
In May, 1977, the house became a restaurant – The Yellow Ribbon. The first story I found mentioned Bonnie Summers, D.J. MacDonald and “Joseph Banks, of New York, is the chef.” At first it was open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; later it was also open for dinner. In 1986, Becky Priour and Joe Sanders opened Joe’s Jefferson Street Café in the old house, and it was very successful for many years. Many people first saw the inside rooms of the Comparette House during its years as a restaurant site, which ended in 2009.
From 2009 until 2016, the building was vacant, and during that time, many residents of Kerrville watched as the building slowly deteriorated. Then, thankfully, Dustin and Jacie Coon stepped up and purchased the historic house.
Dustin, who is a pastor at the Kerrville Apostolic Church, which is near the house, drove by the old house frequently. He and Jacie fell in love with the old house, with its high ceilings and distinctive profile.
The construction phase had its challenges. The couple put up a sign along the construction fence assuring passerby that the house was being renovated – not demolished.
“Everyone in town felt like they were a part of the house,” Jacie said. People would just wander around on the property as the construction began, which was dangerous. “But other than that, everyone was very supportive. We felt very appreciated by the town.”
While the entire community can be proud of the work they’ve done on the house, it’s important to remember it’s now a private home. As with any other private home, I’d ask you to remember it’s no longer a public place, as it was during its time as a restaurant site.
The Coon family has created a warm and light-filled home in the old house. With a pleasant mixture of modern and rustic features, their renovation of the house is a delightful new chapter for the property — a place for a young couple to raise their three sons.
As for the solidness of the 1890 construction, Dustin said, “It’s cool to think what they built back then is still capable of having a family, of being a home.”
Indeed. The house, built by a couple nearing retirement in 1890, and sheltering generations of different families, is once again a home.
