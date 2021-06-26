If you’re looking for a natural place to cool off in the great outdoors this summer, the Hill County has plenty of swimming holes to choose from. Dip your toe into the following options to find the perfect haven from the heat.
Bandera
• Bandera City Park: 1102 Maple St.
Offers fishing and swimming. Cost: Free Monday-Thursday, $3-10 Friday-Sunday, holidays
Blanco
• Blanco State Park: 101 Park Road 23
One-mile stretch of river with shallow wadding area for small children and man-made damn with waterfalls that offer swimming, fishing, paddling or boating. Rent tubes at the park store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and return tubes by 4 p.m. Cost: $5 daily, free for age 12 and younger
Boerne
• Kreutzberg Canyon Natural Area: 143 Mark Twain Drive
1,700 feet of waterfront along the Guadalupe River for swimming, fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding.
• Boerne City Lake Park: 21 Upper Cibolo Creek Road
Features fishing pier and dock.
• River Road Park: 415 River Road
On the banks of Cibolo Creek with fishing piers and a dam.
Center Point
• Lion's Park Dam: Dam Park Drive East off Park Avenue and Skyline Drive
Offers swimming, floating or fishing.
Comfort
• James Kiehl River Bend Park: 118 River Bend Road
1,634 feet of Guadalupe waterfront for swimming, fishing and kayaking.
• Joshua Springs Nature Preserve: 716 FM 289
Nine-acre lake fed by Little Joshua Creek offers a place to swim, kayak or fish for bass, catfish and crappie.
Hunt
• The Hunt Crossing: About 100 yards from Highway 39 and FTM 1340 intersection
Hunt Crossing features a rope swing, shallow and deep water swimming, as well as rapids and calm waters.
• Schumacher Crossing: 1 mile east of Hunt on Texas 39, east of river bridge
Guadalupe River with short waterfalls.
Ingram
• The Flats: Just past the Wagon Wheel Crossing about a half a mile
Large slabs of rock underwater cause the water to be unusually warm and ruts in the slab form “tubs,” which are ideal for sitting.
• The Ingram Lake Dam: 610 Highway 39
Best known for the slippery ride down the dam using mats or tubes that can be rented at the Dam Store and the roped off area offers deep swimming.
• Wagon Wheel Crossing: 8 miles down FTM 1340
Water is shallow and slow moving near a small dam that offers fishing off a large slab of limestone.
Johnson City
• Pedernales Falls State Park: 2585 Park Road 6026
Space to swim, wade, tube or fish, but swimming and wading are not permitted in the Pedernales Falls area. Cost: $6 ages 13 and older, free for age 12 and younger
• Pedernales River Nature Park: 404 US-281
Offers fishing and swimming. Cost: $5 for adults, free for age 12 and younger
Kerrville
• CenterPoint River Road Swim Hole: 5 Center Point River Road
Offers swimming.
• Flat Rock Park: 3840 Riverside Drive
Offers swimming and fishing.
• Kerrville-Schreiner Park: 2385 Bandera Hwy.
Includes river access along the Guadalupe River, kayak and canoe rentals, as well as fishing and swimming.
• River Trail along Louise Hays Park: 202 Thompson Drive
Nine-mile trail along the Guadalupe River offers swimming and boat rentals during peak seasons.
Medina
• Moffett Park: 139 Cypress St.
Offers swimming.
Vanderpool
• Lost Maples State Natural Area: 37221 FTM 187
Offers swimming and fishing. Cost: $6 adults, free for age 12 and younger
