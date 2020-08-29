The idea that exposure to nature is important to human health is not new. Henry David Thoreau praised the virtues of living close to nature back in 1845, finding peace and healing at Walden Pond in Massachusetts. Going way back in history, we find that the Greek physician Hippocrates (460 to 375 B.C.) said, “Nature itself is the best physician.”
Today, many of us are discovering the value of escaping from our stressful lives by spending some time with nature, renewing our spirits, and freeing our minds for a while. Now there is a growing mound of evidence that this has scientific validity, and that a prescription of nature can be as healing as counseling or an antibiotic.
There is even a new field of interest called eco-therapy. This offers outdoor sessions with a therapist or simple exercises undertaken on one’s own. Also, it can be part of a general approach to well-being or a supplement to treatment for a medical condition, although it is not intended as a replacement for standard evidence-based treatments. There is also additional research that supports the idea that spending time in nature makes people healthier and happier.
Kerrville residents won’t have to go very far to find a setting similar to Walden Pond where they can get in touch with nature and soothe their souls. That can be found at the Roddy Tree Ranch, located between Ingram and Hunt on Highway 39.
This is a 50-acre ranch filled with beautiful trees, ponds, and lots of wildlife. Scattered throughout the area are 17 cottages that are available for rent. They feature one to six bedrooms, each one tastefully decorated with a retro ambiance. Kitchens are completely furnished.
Cottages may be rented for a minimum of two days. That should be enough to flush out the current stresses. Or, if that’s not long enough, guests may stay longer.
In normal times, Roddy Tree features a canteen that sells food and drinks and offers entertainment on the weekends. However, that has been discontinued until the pandemic subsides. Weddings are also held there from time to time.
The great thing about staying at Roddy Tree Ranch is that you can turn off your cellphone, and TV, sit on the front porch and rock, drink coffee and watch the deer at sunrise. There’s no schedule to follow, no agenda to fulfill. The porch is also a good place to play dominoes and swap tall tales with family members. Or catch up on reading some of those books you’ve been wanting to read. Or take a nap.
If you feel energetic later, you could go through the tunnel (decorated by local artists) under Hwy. 39 to the ranch’s 800 feet of access on the Guadalupe River where you can rent a canoe and paddle down the river. Or, perhaps do a little fishing at the same time. It’s a tough choice, but you can make it. You might even want to swim a bit in the river, or if you prefer a pool, there are two swimming pools at the ranch.
Be sure to bring your camera. You’ll want to photograph some of the wildlife that comes onto the property or the two ancient donkeys that live at the ranch. If you have bicycles, bring them along. This will make it easier to explore the entire 50 acres.
In the evenings, you can build a campfire in one of the designated places on the ranch, toast marshmallows, and sing a few songs. (Bring your guitar.)
A visit to the Roddy Tree Ranch is like stepping back into a simpler time, free from present concerns.
