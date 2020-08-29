Sandra Lane has a long writing history and has provided writing support for newspapers, trade journals, corporate communications and tech publications. In 2019, she completed and published a book about the life of a former U.S. Congressman from San Antonio. A fourth-generation Texan, she holds a B.S. degree in Journalism from the University of North Texas, Denton. She moved to Kerrville in 2013 from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.