Summer is here, and in the Hill Country, that means some long hot sticky days. Summer salads and sandwiches can only go so far when we want a hearty meal.
Beat the heat by trying the one appliance that still cooks great meats, veggies, and desserts without ever turning on the stove. My instant pot gets a workout all year but especially in the summertime. Instant Pot cooking is half the time, and the kitchen stays cool.
I hear stories about Instant Pots that have had issues, or you can Google to get hair-raising stories, but if you follow steps, it is safe and easy. Growing up, one thing that could get me over the top, scared out of my mind, was when my mother brought out the pressure cooker for canning.
Every time my mom set up the pressure cooker for canning, inevitably, my father would be in the kitchen and begin the story.
“I remember when my mom and grandmother dang near blew the roof off the house when the pressure cooker exploded. You be careful with that thing.”
My 8-year-old mind would keep a sharp eye on it, trying to keep as far away from the stove as possible as if at any moment the world would end.
Mom’s pressure cooker never blew up, and I moved on to certify as a master preserver, which meant I had to get comfortable with them. Fortunately, the pressure cooker doesn’t scare me anymore, but I have a healthy respect for anything that could explode.
Keep in mind that the pressure cookers they had back in the day were screw-down models with many gadgets that could go wrong. Today’s traditional pressures are much safer.
The Instant Pot is basically an electronic pressure cooker, designed to be user-friendly and safe. Follow the instructions and be mindful of taking care of the pot. Be patient; it takes a few recipes to get the hang of what it can do. But once you get it figured out, you will love the versatility!
Stacy Whittemore is a health and cooking coach and certified master preserver in the Texas Hill Country. Her blog is dedicated to smaller-sized recipes and home canning inspiration. Her passion is teaching and sharing the art of home-cooked meals.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
