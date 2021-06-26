Looking for a perfect cocktail for your summer get together? Look no further, we’ve got you covered for a small affair or a big party. These drinks are great for sipping on the porch all day long.
The piña colada is a classic beach drink, but it’s fairly simple to put together for a small group in the backyard. Be choosy with your coconut ingredient; there is a difference between coconut milk, coconut cream and cream of coconut. We went with cream of coconut because it is the most classic piña colada ingredient and it adds sweetness to the drink. Make sure to get good pineapple juice and, if you’re feeling fancy, you can add your own freshly frozen pineapple for more icy texture. Piña coladas are typically served in a small hurricane glass, but feel free to choose any glass that feels like summer.
Frosé is a newer arrival to the summer drink scene, but you couldn’t find a simpler drink for a crowd. No fancy machine is needed for this version; as long as you have a blender and a freezer, you’re set to go. When you pick your rosé, make sure to consider local wines. Fredericksburg has lots of wineries that make excellent rosés. Our favorites are Arrowhead Creek and William Chris. You can add sweetener to taste; agave, simple syrup or honey would all work. We used about two tablespoons to our bottle of rose, and it was the perfect ratio. We served our frosé in champagne flutes, but you could also use a white wine glass or stemless glass. Make sure to save a few strawberries to garnish your glasses for that perfect Instagram story.
