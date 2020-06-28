Kitchen staples: eggs, flour and sugar. We didn’t give them much thought until the beginning of the pandemic and we were staring down long, empty grocery store aisles. Not only had toilet paper vanished, but so had any kind of sauce, soup or kitchen baking staple. The bread aisle had a few lonely loaves, and the H-E-B bakery had gone dark. Suddenly we were thrust into our kitchens and letting go of our cooking inhibitions.
I was blessed during this time to come from a long line of amazing women who had to live frugally and could whip up baking items from just a few simple ingredients.
Happily, I worked my way through their recipes during the stay-at-home orders. I also had a stash of vintage wartime cookbooks to keep me intrigued and entertained during the quarantine.
My favorite recipe I found: how to prepare a rabbit your husband brought home. Of course, it had a detailed diagram of how to do it. The wild bunnies in our yard are safe, and I only briefly thought about the deer that wander in the fields as stew ingredients.
According to a survey by Food Navigator-USA, over 40% percent of people said they will continue to budget and cook at home. As we transition back to somewhat normal work and family routine, we will continue to embrace our newfound cooking styles. Here are two timeless recipes that work for busy nights and can be used in a variety of recipes.
Foundation sweet dough uses less sugar but is a powerhouse base for many recipes. The recipe comes from a cookbook published during 1942 at the height of World War II sugar rationing. Light and fluffy, you can make cinnamon rolls, fruit-filled rolls, Danish roll or roll into strips and twist to make dessert pretzels.
Béchamel sauce, also known as white sauce, originated in France and Italy and is made from a white roux (butter and flour) and milk. During my childhood, my mother would make tuna a la king with this sauce. Served on thick chunks of homemade bread with a side of cottage cheese with peaches and a cherry on top, she made it look so impressive. I always thought it was a “special” meal. Years later I figured out it was a clever way to stretch a budget. This sauce can be made with regular milk, canned milk or for a rich sauce, cream. The flavor combinations are endless. Sauté chopped celery and onions with this sauce for a substitute for creamed celery soup. Add wine for a dash of sophistication and high notes for a creamed pasta dish.
